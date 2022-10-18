BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Summer is officially over, the temperatures are dropping from their mid-summer, mid-90s peak and that can only mean one thing — it’s time for the annual Belleair Bluffs Wine Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-7 p.m.
The popular annual event hosted by the Bluffs Business Association typically draws upward of 1,000 vino-loving revelers visiting the shops and tents set up along Indian Rocks Road, and organizers expect to see similar attendance numbers this year, according to BBA President Bonnie Trembulak.
“Last year 1,000 people attended, so we’re expecting even more this year as the event has grown in popularity since it started in 2017,” Trembulak said. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event and are expected to sell out. Attendees can choose between three convenient check-in locations, where they will receive 20 tasting tickets, a complimentary wine glass, a wristband and a map highlighting all the stops on the wine walk route.
The check-ins are located at the Belleair Market, 510 Indian Rocks Road N.; BayFirst Bank, 401 Indian Rocks Road N.; and Valley Bank, 2781 W. Bay Drive. Trembulak said guests may walk the route or take the free Jolley Trolley shuttle to the participating businesses in the Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive area, noting businesses without a physical location are set up in high-traffic areas to participate in the event.
Trembulak said there will be several bands playing live music at this year’s Wine Walk, including the Surfin’ Raccoons playing classic rock hits outside Belleair Bluffs City Hall, Debbie Owen and Tony T. in the Bender Chiropractic Center parking lot, and the Uptown Funk Band pumping out dance hits from the parking lot of BayFirst Bank. Tickets can be purchased in advance at bbastrong.com/winewalkstrong and will be available until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. According to Trembulak, a limited number of tickets will be held back for sale the day of the event and will be available for $30, payable by credit card only, and they must be purchased by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to several charitable organizations, Trembulak said, and she added there is limited parking available in the area, so ride sharing is encouraged, especially for those traveling from out of town or across the bay.