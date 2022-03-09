BELLEAIR — The great American novelist, Thomas Wolfe, famously wrote, “You can’t go home again.”
But that myth was busted recently in Belleair, when Robert James “Bobby” Yevich was named the director of community engagement, a position that includes being head of the town's recreation department.
Yevich is a familiar face — and name — to many town leaders and residents. His father, John Yevich, was the head of Belleair’s rec department for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011. When his confirmation to the position was unanimously approved by the Town Commission on March 1, several officials recalled seeing “young Bobby” running around at the Dimmit Recreation Center many years ago.
“I believe Mr. Yevich to be the best candidate for the position based on his education, experience and leadership,” Town Manager J.P. Murphy said. “And boy, do we know him here in Belleair!”
Murphy went on to state he “was very proud” to put Yevich up for confirmation and said he “knew Bobby when he was ‘young Bobby Yevich,’ and now it’s great to see what a great leader he’s grown up to be."
He added, "I’m really excited to see what direction he helps push the rec department into and very excited for the positivity he brings.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson said Yevich would “always be ‘young Bobby’ to me” before noting he “had some big shoes to fill, but I’m sure you’ll do well. We’re very proud of you and looking forward to see what you bring to our town.”
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey joked that they were starting a “Yevich dynasty” in Belleair.
With Bobby’s wife, Lauren, and infant son Jack in attendance, former commissioner Karla Rettstatt used the public comment portion of the meeting to praise the Yevich family.
“I had the great opportunity to work with his dad for years and we raised the money for the rec center, and Bobby was a young kid, and he was here all the time,” she said. “It is the best fit that you guys and ladies could ever decide. He comes from a background in Belleair, he knows the people, he has an education background. I am so excited for the residents of Belleair to have Mr. Yevich as our Community Engagement director, because I think we get the whole Yevich family when we do.”
With that, Yevich’s confirmation was approved by a vote of 5-0, and he was subsequently sworn in by Wilkinson, who joked, “We have to do the swearing in before we do the swearing at!”
Yevich graduated from USF with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2009, received a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Notre Dame in 2015 and has been a teacher and principal at several Pinellas County Catholic schools dating to 2009. After the meeting, he took a few minutes to speak about being named to the same position his father held.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Yevich said. “Belleair has always been home to me. I lived here for a number of years while my father was the rec coordinator for nearly 40 years, and I had a condo here. So, even though I now live in Feather Sound, I’ve always had a connection here.”
Yevich is smart enough to understand he’s got big shoes to fill stepping into the role on which his father had such an impact. But he said he’s “excited to work with great staff and continue to execute the town’s vision and hit the ground running, pun intended, with the (Belleair Sunset) 5K on Saturday.”
Indeed, during the 20th edition of the town’s popular road race four days later, Yevich worked the event while cheering on his family, and Murphy said they were thrilled to have “young Bobby” back in the fold.
“I’m super excited about the positivity Bobby brings to the position and being able to welcome one of our homegrown talents to part of the Belleair team,” Murphy said. He noted that Yevich was selected after a thorough hiring process that included department heads and the commission. “We interviewed nine candidates and he was chosen as one of the three finalists, and Bobby was tied for one or two in every category, but the edge was he had ties to the community. It was a no-brainer.”