Thorn Collection to host Lemonade Stand fundraiser in Belleair Bluffs

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Thorn Collection of Coldwell Banker will host its sixth annual Lemonade Stand fundraising event for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 12, 4-6 p.m., at 598 Indian Rocks Road N., Belleair Bluffs.
The group has raised more than $25,000 since the inception of the lemonade-stand event, Martha Thorn said in a news release. “The Pediatric Cancer Foundation goal for the month of September was to raise $15,000 to fund one child receiving treatments and hopefully a cure, and we are hoping to raise more money this year,” Thorn said. “Let’s end childhood cancer together.”
Lots of refreshing lemonade will be served and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation will receive 100 percent of the proceeds. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to fund research to eliminate childhood cancer.
For more information, visit www.marthathorn.com or call 727-432-9019.