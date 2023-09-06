BELLEAIR BLUFFS — For months, Belleair Bluffs officials and staff have been working on certain city codes that needed to be clarified, amended and or corrected to align with current standards and guidelines.
During the Aug. 21 Belleair Bluffs City Commission meeting, the board unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance and a resolution designed to address the issues of excessive grass and weed growth.
The items were initially approved by the commission for placement on the agenda during an Aug. 14 work session, where City Attorney Thomas Trask explained the details.
Trask said where the ordinance “talks about excessive growth of weeds and grasses, we’re talking about anything that exceeds 12 inches in height,” adding the measurement “is an easy calculation because you can put a ruler up to the grass” and immediately tell if it’s in violation of the ordinance or not.
Regarding penalties for violators, Trask said a code enforcement statute currently allows for fines in the amount of $250 per day through a special magistrate, and he recommended raising that amount to $500 per day with the idea “we’ll be able to get compliance a little bit quicker.”
Trask then explained the city’s options for enforcing the abatement portion of the code, which include appearing before a special magistrate, issuing a citation to appear before the county court, or sending a notice to abate, a seldom-used option where the city does the cleanup and charges the property owner. “We haven’t used it in years and years and years,” Trask said while noting “big cities do it all the time.”
Trask also said the ordinance removes the requirement to serve a “notice to abate a nuisance” to residents within 200 feet of the nuisance site, stating, “they already know. They don’t need to be put on notice,” adding that by eliminating this option it also “eliminates the costs associated with it.”
As for the resolution, Trask said the intent was to construct a fee schedule because the city “doesn’t have one of these, but your ordinances say we do.” By creating this resolution, “we’re basically saying if we have to abate a nuisance on a property, this is what we charge,” Trask said, noting the fee schedule would “start at $150, and if we hire an outside contractor, they’re going to get charged whatever we get charged, the exact actual cost.”
Trask added if they’re forced to use city staff to do the work, they would charge $35 per hour as well as equipment fees, which would be based on FEMA’s standard rate structure.
During the Aug. 21 meeting, both measures passed by unanimous 5-0 votes, with no public or commission comments. The items will be up for second and final readings in September.
Other commission notes
After months of working with corporate officials and the property owner, City Administrator Debra Sullivan announced the busted wall outside the Walgreens at Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive has been replaced, though the repair is not finished yet.
“I wanted to let you know the Walgreens wall has made some progress,” Sullivan said, adding the work was delayed due to rain but “the wall is up” and she was told it will be completed soon.