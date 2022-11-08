BELLEAIR — Tiger Woods will be returning to the Tampa Bay area next month to play golf.
Woods will participate in the latest version of “The Match” Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club.
He will be paired with world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. They will compete against No. 8 Justin Thomas and No. 13 Jordan Spieth. The 12-hole match will start at 6 p.m. and be played under temporary lights that will be installed for the event.
No sale of tickets to the general public is planned.
The event will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The first six installments of “The Match” raised nearly $33 million for charitable organizations and donated about 27 million meals through Feeding America, said Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.
Woods, 46, will be competing for the first time since he missed the cut at the British Open in July. He is still recovering from injuries sustained in a February 2021 car crash.
Woods, who has won 15 major championships, was a huge draw when he played in the 2018 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor. He twice previously played in “The Match,” including 2020, when he and Peyton Manning defeated Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Extensive television coverage will be provided on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN, featuring open mics on the players and conversations between the teams and with the broadcast crew. The commentators and event host will be named soon.
Pelican Golf Club this week is hosting the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship.