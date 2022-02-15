BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The city’s newly renovated playground at City Hall is missing one key element. The promised new adult exercise equipment has not arrived.
Actually, it has arrived, twice, but was badly damaged both times, and had to be returned.
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said “it was bizarre what happened.” The equipment was badly dented and scratched and marred when it arrived, beautifully wrapped, at City Hall. It was apparently damaged before shipping, she said.
Sullivan and Public Works Supervisor Russ Schmader have since met with another manufacturer about getting the planned five to seven items. It is expected the adult exercise area will be ready within the next couple of months.
The project is being paid for by a donor and will cost the taxpayers nothing, Sullivan added.