BELLEAIR BLUFFS — With budget season in full swing, the City Commission on July 17 heard a presentation by Finance Committee member Dave Shimkus, who said one of the first things the six-person, all-volunteer board did was attempt to get a return on the city’s money.
“We noticed as we looked through the city’s revenues we had a lot of money in the bank and we’re getting almost nothing for it,” he said. The committee “looked into different ways to potentially invest that money,” and wound up getting a higher interest rate. “So, we’re earning money on those savings,” Shimkus said.
He went on to report there “was a lot of flux” projecting the overall budget for reasons including many Capital Improvement Projects currently underway. There are also “significant increases” in things like the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Largo Fire Rescue contracts, which the committee recommended approving, and the state’s “skyrocketing” insurance rates. “That’s out of our control,” Commissioner Taylour Shimkus said, adding City Administrator Debra Sullivan worked to find the best possible rates.
Dave Shimkus also noted the committee recommended the millage rate remain at 5.35, the same as it’s been for the last 12 years, “because property values are going up so we’re bringing in more revenue.”
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
He also noted the committee suggested approving 5% raises for all city employees, with the final choice up to the commission.
“We approved 5% in case the commission deems it would like to give up to 5% to any individual employee,” Shimkus said. “If they give zero, at least that 5% is still in the budget in case that money needs to be allocated to be given out for a raise.”
Following his presentation, Sullivan and others praised the Finance Committee, including Chair Pete Fisher, for all their hard work.
With Mayor Chris Arbutine out, Vice Mayor Suzy Sofer ran the hourlong meeting. Sofer and Commissioner Karen Rafferty, who sat in on some of the meetings, also thanked the all-volunteer committee.
The final proposed budget and millage rate will be presented to the commission for first and second readings in September.
Roadwork project updates
As the area in and around the Bluffs has resembled a major city construction zone, Public Works Director Russ Schmader’s monthly reports have taken the bulk of the meeting times. In July, Schmader noted his team juggled preparation for the Fourth of July festivities with several roadway projects, city right-of-way and property maintenance, the construction of a 60-foot stretch of sidewalk along Mehlenbacher Road, and other miscellaneous actions and activities.
“Every issue was touched upon,” Schmader said, and Sullivan noted they have “great contractors” working on the Marlin Drive/South Wind Drive roadway project. “They’re working diligently, and all signs are trending up,” Schmader said.
Saluting the Fourth
The Fourth of July was still fresh on the minds of many officials July 17. Commissioners applauded organizers and attendees of the city’s annual Independence Day picnic July 1.
The Saturday event drew a nice crowd to City Park despite the searing heat and being held on one the busiest travel weeks of the year, and commissioners Joe Barkley, Rafferty, and Shimkus all took time to praise City Clerk Alexis Silcox, Schmader, and everyone else who helped make the annual picnic a success.
Silcox noted with the Fourth in the rear view, they’re focused on the city’s next big holiday celebration.
“We’re already planning our holiday event, and if anyone would be interested in stepping in for Santa, (let us know),” she said, noting their current volunteer Santa might not be able to don the big red suit this year. “So, if someone could step in for Santa, that would be lovely!”
In other news
According to Sullivan, the broken wall in front of the Walgreens on West Bay Drive, which has been a sore spot for months, should be fixed soon. In response to a query from Barkley, Sullivan said she’s been in communication with the property owner, and he is working with Walgreen’s corporate office to get the issue rectified.
“He promised to have it fixed by the end of the month,” Sullivan said, noting the property owner would pay out of pocket and wait for corporate reimbursement, if necessary.
Rafferty also noted a representative of the Pinellas County Marine Unit would be attending the August meeting to “address the commission about derelict vessels and code enforcement with those vessels.” The issue of unattended or unlawfully anchored boats off the Bluffs near the Belleair boat launch has been a sore subject for months for many residents, as several vessels have become unmoored and slammed into nearby docks, causing thousands of dollars in damage.