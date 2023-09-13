BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission convened Sept. 5 for the first of two public hearings scheduled to adopt the proposed tentative budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
While the budget, projected at just over $24 million for fiscal year 2023-24, was the main focus of the meeting, other agenda items, including the town’s water and solid waste rates, led to a packed house at Town Hall.
Here’s an overview of the three main agenda items, which are scheduled for final readings on Sept. 18.
Budget required hard work
Drafting a proposed budget is daunting work. So doing it with new department heads and staff members while implementing a new style of tracking revenues and expenditures could only be described as taxing. That’s the situation Finance Director Christina Porter found herself in when she was hired in January and charged with cleaning up the town’s financial doings, a task that included the new budget format.
“This is a different budget than we had last year because we switched from a programmatic budget to a line-item budget,” Town Manager Gay Lancaster explained. The change “can make it difficult to compare” to prior budgets while noting the 2023-24 budget is roughly $750,000 more than last year.
“When Tina came in in January, she faced quite a challenge. She had to revamp the budget … with the goal to make the budget more understandable and more clear. And I think she’s done a great job.”
Porter then outlined the highlights of the budget, which is projected to have a proposed General Fund of nearly $9 million, noting the town is projected to collect $7.4 million in ad valorem taxes from the proposed millage rate of 6.5000 mills. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
“There are a number of other funding sources,” Porter said, including Penny For Pinellas, that contribute to the General Fund. She also noted the $750,000 increase could be attributed to “significant increases” in solid waste, water, police and fire, insurance, and other expenditures. “The Police Pension Fund contribution went up by 40 percent,” she said, adding the expense “wasn’t fully budgeted last year. So, that’s a $114,000 difference right there.”
She also said capital expenditures were “pared down pretty short” to ensure the General Fund remained balanced, noting the rec department budget dropped to $824,000 despite the addition of licensed after-care programs at the Dimmit Recreation Center. “We’ve updated it to include the after-care program,” Porter said. “The cost to participate in the program will essentially offset the costs of the program.”
Porter wrapped her presentation talking about the five-year capital improvement plan, special revenue funds that “may be able to help offset some General Fund expenses,” and the $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city was allotted as part of the federal pandemic payout. “We have a number of projects that we can utilize the funds,” she said. “We have until December 2026 to encumber those funds … and we want to use the money wisely.”
Following her presentation, Porter received kudos from Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey.
“Thank you for trying to turn things around and get us on the right track,” Kurey said. “I know it’s taken a lot of hard work. So I am very appreciative, as is everybody in here, and residents, as well.”
With that, the tentative proposed budget for FY 2023-24 was approved on first reading by a 5-0 vote.
Water, solid waste rates up
When word came out last month that Belleair would raise its water rates by 58 percent due to the $4.1 million agreement with Pinellas County to provide wholesale drinking water to the town, the news was met with shock and disbelief.
During the budget meeting, residents came to Town Hall seeking answers, and officials were ready to respond. Town Manager Gay Lancaster flatly stated, “I realize it’s a shocking increase. But it’s what wholesale water is costing us.”
As the harsh reality of decades of decreased water quality in Belleair due to aging pipes and an antiquated treatment plant sets in, several residents expressed their displeasure at the situation.
“What about the water quality? We have not solved that problem,” one resident said. Lancaster acknowledged he was right, noting the last attempt to treat the water to get the levels of trihalomethanes down to acceptable levels “have not proven to be effective,” and the town is exploring new options.
Greg Turman, the town’s interim water director, said the switch to Tampa Bay Water will alleviate many of the problems associated with the town’s water supply.
“The water is not going to be soft, but it will meet all the standards, and the pressure will increase,” he said. The town hopes to be hooked up and running Pinellas County water in about six to eight weeks.
Turman noted the town “will continue to monitor the water in the system” as it searches for solutions.
While there was less “sticker shock” regarding the solid waste rates, Lancaster said an increase was necessary “due to an increase in recycling contract and disposal costs,” a problem plaguing the county. Assistant to the Town Manager Ashley Bernal said the solid waste department has “experienced exponential increases in expenditures and has been operating at a deficit for years.” The new proposed fee structure, which includes a $12.60 monthly increase for single-family homes, would help “cover the expenses and replenish the reserves a bit.”
The item passed on first reading by a 5-0 vote, with Ordinance 586 scheduled for final reading Sept. 18.