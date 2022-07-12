BELLEAIR — After several stops, starts and unforeseen delays, the Belleair Town Commission is on a mission to make a decision about a critical issue affecting the community — water, or specifically, what to do about the town’s aging water treatment plant.
On June 21, commissioners signed off on a nonbinding letter of intent to transfer the town’s potable water supply to Pinellas County’s.
The 2.2-million-gallon-per-day capacity Class “B” facility opened in 1968 and was designed to help treat and filtrate Belleair’s well water, which now features seven supply wells that produce an average flow of approximately 800,000 gallons per day, according to reports. However, due to increases in chlorides and dissolved matter in the water that the facility was not built to handle, the plant will be deemed inadequate next year, forcing town leaders to decide about its future as soon as possible.
“We’re trying to make a decision sooner than later,” Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson said in August 2021 after an engineering firm determined the best course of action was to convert it to reverse osmosis. That process uses a series of small, permeable membranes to filter drinking water.
At an estimated cost of $8 million to $12 million, the plan was initially deemed too expensive, but ensuing discussions led to a trio of viable options: Belleair retains ownership of the plant and converts it to reverse osmosis; the town pays Pinellas County up to $2 million to take over operation of the facility; or sell it to a third party, a private company that operates utility plants nationwide.
Despite the urgency, a decision about the plant’s future has been delayed due to the pandemic, changes in leadership at Town Hall and other factors, causing some citizens to recently question what’s going on.
“We don’t have enough information on this water issue,” Mike Hugill said during the June 21 commission meeting. “It’s been talked about, whispered, and discussed for how many years? We hear about Pinellas. We hear about our own water system. Whatever the system happens to be, we don’t know enough. We know squat. So, with all due respect, give us some more information.”
Pam Kern then asked if the town has been waiting since 2020 to receive a letter of intent from the county, noting she knows the situation “has been mismanaged.”
Interim Town Manager Gay Lancaster, who was appointed to the position in late May after former Town Manager JP Murphy suddenly resigned in April, said she understands residents’ frustrations and agrees they need to be informed, stating “functioning in the dark is nobody’s desire.”
But Lancaster, who has an extensive background working with several county departments, said she wasn’t comfortable releasing a report to the public until she verifies all the information.
“What you want is responsible and clear information, and I don’t have enough confidence in what I have to give you that at this point in time,” Lancaster said.
She added that she was sorry the issue has dragged on for so long. “The commissioners are frustrated, they have expressed that frustration to me, and I have been instructed to get on with it, and that’s what I intend to do.”
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey, who’s been designated the commission’s point person on the issue, said he knows the options “have been on the table for too long.”
“There are some studies that the county would like to do, and that we’d like to do, to determine the feasibility of a potential relationship,” he said. “Before we do that, they would like to have some indication that the town is interested in potentially going with them.”
According to the county, the letter of intent was to “foster more specific negotiations between the parties.”
He said staff decided going with the county “looks like the best option on a qualitative basis” and Kurey agreed. He said he believes in signing a non-binding letter of intent the county sent in June so “both parties can work together and figure out what makes sense for Pinellas County and the town of Belleair.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson agreed with Kurey, noting one reason he chose Lancaster for the position was due to her background working with the county. “I think that will help us in these negotiations and fact-finding going forward,” he said.
Afterward, Wilkinson reiterated his confidence in Lancaster how important it is to get the issue resolved.
“I’m glad Gay is the interim town manager because of her reputation with the county,” he said by phone. He added that Lancaster is “going to be an integral part of the process” while also thanking Kurey for his work.
When asked what he’d like to see happen to the plant, Wilkinson acknowledged he’s been sitting on the fence until all the information is in, but he agreed going with the county appears to be the best option.
“You never want to lose an asset like that, but it’s very hard for a town of our size to absorb such a huge financial risk,” he said of the cost to convert the plant to reverse osmosis. That process that along with privatization would certainly lead to a sizable increase in residents’ water bills.
“It’s going to come down seeing what the county’s numbers look like, and I think they will look at it very fairly. And with the LOI signed we’re in a more serious phase of discussions with the county, and my opinion is it could work out soon. I know it’s dragged on too long, but we’re all determined to get it done.”