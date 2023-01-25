BELLEAIR BEACH — Some Belleair Beach officials got busy after the city received a report earlier this month about a stray pier piling floating in the Intracoastal Waterway.
City Council member Mike Zabel was able to lasso the piling, tying it to a pier, and City Manager Kyle Riefler jumped in and towed it to a seawall, where staffers hauled it onto land and cut it up.
The city reminds residents to take care boating and keep an eye out for floating debris. Anyone who sees anything is urged to report it, so it can be removed.