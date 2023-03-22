U.S. 19 ramp closed
CLEARWATER — The Florida Department of Transportation's contractor, Hubbard Construction Co., has closed the U.S. 19 northbound ramp from Frontage Road just north of Nursery Road and is expected to remain closed for about six weeks.
The closure is part of the new pedestrian overpass being constructed over U.S. 19 just north of Harn Boulevard. The project is expected to finish during this summer.
During this closure, motorists will detour around the work zone by continuing north on Frontage Road toward the next U.S. 19 entrance ramp just north of Seville Boulevard.
For more information on this project, visit www.fdottampabay.com/project/288/256881-5-52-01.
GFWC to host blood drive
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman’s Club, in partnership with OneBlood, will host a blood drive Friday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Bealls parking lot at 2122 Gulf to Bay Blvd,
Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card, a T-shirt, and a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Identification is required.
Appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit oneblood.org/donate-now, enter sponsor code 68125 and select March 24 as the date. Click Search. On the Donations Locations page, click the club’s name and select a time slot.
Folly Farm sets bluegrass concert
SAFETY HARBOR — What’s better than bluegrass music? Bluegrass music under the summer skies of Folly Farm on Friday, March 24, from 7-8 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. An optional pickin' session will follow, so bring your instruments along and join in the fun!
Folly Farm Nature Preserve is located at 1562 Dr. MLK St. N.
Volunteers needed for Sugar Sand fest
CLEARWATER — The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is seeking energetic volunteers to assist with the return of the ninth annual event on Clearwater Beach April 7-23.
Volunteers must be able to walk in the sand and tolerate Florida heat. Sunscreen is provided upon request.
All bar sales and ID checkers must be 21 years of age.
High school students ages 15 and older are welcome. Any volunteer younger than 18 years of age must have parental permission.
To sign up to become a volunteer, visit SugarSandFestival.com, click on “Get Involved,” then “Volunteer.” If you have questions, send an email to Info@SugarSandFestival.com.
Perks include a complimentary meal, complimentary transportation from downtown Clearwater, access to the Sugar Sand Walk exhibit and a complimentary ticket for a return visit to the exhibit.
Rosen earns honors at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Adam Rosen of Clearwater earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the Summer 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Signal box art gets new location
CLEARWATER — When the city of Clearwater’s public golf course, the Clearwater Country Club, kicked off its Centennial Celebration in 2021 by dedicating traffic signal box art in cooperation with the not-for-profit Clearwater Arts Alliance, it was expected the art would survive the weather exposure for a decade.
After a technology upgrade only a year-and-a-half later required removal of the old boxes, the city Traffic Division got creative. Working in cooperation with the CAA, the old box was removed intact so that CHS volunteers could relocate it on their museum grounds beneath a wall mural conceived by the same artist, Tim Boatright. The CAA still had the digital version of “A Century of Golf” box art and reapplied it to the new box after it was installed.
“This public art project of the CAA is very popular, and it’s hoped that all the signal boxes will be restored as the necessary upgrade progresses,” said CAA vice president Elizabeth Daniels.
IEWC releases spring calendar
CLEARWATER — The Island Estates Women’s Club has released a list of scheduled activities for April and May:
Wednesday, April 5: Tampa Bay Downs, Tampa.
Thursday, April 13: “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere,” Brown Boxer, Clearwater South Beach.
Tuesday, April 18: Luncheon, Daily News Restaurant, Clearwater.
Thursday, May 4: Field Trip, Joseph’s Tea Room, Clearwater.
Thursday, May 11: “It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere,” Lucky Lobster, Dunedin.
Tuesday, May 16: Scholarship luncheon and new IEWC board, Bon Appetit, Dunedin.
Individuals do not need to live on Island Estates to be a member. Simply go to the IEWC website and pay online or print the form and mail it with a check.
For questions, contact Membership Chair Patti Jucha at pattijucha@yahoo.com.