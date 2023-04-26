BELLEAIR — Ever since a multimodal path scheduled to be installed as part of the Indian Rocks Road Project was discussed during a Belleair Town Commission meeting in March, the pedestrian- and bike-friendly passage has divided the town, metaphorically speaking.
After a handful of residents and Belleair Country Club officials and members expressed opposition to what one dubbed “a sidewalk to nowhere” at the March meeting, others praised the proposed 10-foot-wide pathway for making a dangerous road safer during an April 11 work session dedicated to the issue.
So it shouldn’t have been a surprise that when it came time to vote, the commission was split, as Mayor Tom Wilkinson, Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey and Commissioner Tom Shelley voted in favor of constructing an 8-foot-wide multimodal pathway along sections of Indian Rocks Road while commissioners Coleen Chaney and Thomas Nessler voted against it. But the board’s rare split ruling did not go unnoticed.
“It’s hard being up here, as some of you guys know,” Kurey said during his commission report at the end of the night, noting the decision marked “the first 3-2 vote that we’ve had on this commission.”
Kurey added, “It’s a tough job, but all of us will continue to do what we think is best for the town. Everybody is doing that, and we may disagree at some point, but in the end we all want what’s best.”
Earlier, when the item was addressed, Town Manager Gay Lancaster attempted to clear up some misconceptions associated with the multimodal pathway that was originally approved years ago and became a hot topic after officials noticed it would affect recent improvements to the golf course.
Lancaster noted the drainage and pedestrian improvements for phase one from Mehlenbacher Road to Poinsettia Road were funded during the 2021 legislative session (work began in February), and bridge and phase three roadway improvements, “including a pedestrian and bike pathway,” were funded in 2022.
She also said there have been several surveys and goals dedicated to improving pedestrian and bike safety over the past several years, including a community feedback survey from 2018-19.
“Your strategic plan goals mention a connected system of multimodal routes throughout that town that emphasizes safe pedestrian travel via sidewalks, trails, bike lanes and crosswalks,” Lancaster stated.
She noted the combined infrastructure and finance boards unanimously supported the proposed pathway on the east side of Indian Rocks Road for phase one and the west side after the four-way stop for the remainder of the project, phases two and three.
Lancaster gave the staff’s recommendations, which included constructing an 8-foot-wide shared used pathway on the east side on Indian Rocks Road from Mehlenbacher to Poinsettia as part of phase one; on the west side from Poinsettia to Karl Avenue for phase two; and on the west side of the road from Karl to Belleview Boulevard as part of the third phase.
Lancaster said city staff believes “that an 8-foot path improves the aesthetics, it reduces the impact on the residents, including the club, and it meets the requirements of the design,” as a reason to change from the planned 10-foot path. She also explained how it’s better suited for the west side for phase three due to larger easements in the town-owned right-of-way and fewer intrusion spots, or cross streets, there.
While the pro and con commentary from residents continued during the public comments, some pointed questions and remarks from Chaney revealed the board was divided on the subject, also.
“My biggest concern is that we are walking again into a relationship with an appropriation, and it seems like we don’t understand how it works,” Chaney said. She was referring to whether the city would lose opportunities for future state funding should the town decline to accept millions of dollars earmarked for the project, a question that was not definitively answered. “We don’t understand the boundaries, we don’t understand the process, we don’t understand the expectations on the deliverables. That causes me great concern.”
Chaney said she believes the process has been “selectively transparent” and “communication certainly hasn’t been consistent, and it hasn’t been clear.” She said she “voted for this, and I was happy to, because safety is a paramount concern for me for our residents,” before asking the commission to delay its vote.
“I think it is my duty to say let’s press pause and talk about this,” she said, adding she’s “not sure what is being suggested as the safest alternative is the best solution for our town.”
Ultimately, however, the majority of the commission believed the safety factor overrode other concerns.
“The No. 1 thing for me as a commissioner is the safety and security of our residents,” Kurey said. “Indian Rocks Road is not safe for pedestrians, for bikes, and we are looking for ways to make it safer. The funding is secondary. It’s a safety issue and a safety concern ... and it’s a benefit for all residents.”
While Nessler echoed Chaney’s concerns about communication and said he “didn’t understand how this is going to help with safety,” Wilkinson said he agreed with Kurey.
“I would agree we have to look at safety, and I think this addresses that,” he said.
After the 3-2 vote was cast, Wilkinson said it was a result of a difference in opinions and nothing more.
“I love serving with all my fellow commissioners,” Wilkinson said during his report, 90 minutes after the meeting began. “There are times we have a 4-1 vote or a 3-2 vote, but I think we’re all up here for the right reasons, and we’re all doing the work it takes to come to our conclusions. And I appreciate that.”