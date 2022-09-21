BELLEAIR — The first two Pelican Women’s Championships at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair featured impressive fields of some of the top names in women’s golf, including 2020 champion Sei Young Kim and last year’s winner Nelly Korda, who defeated Kim and two others in a playoff hole to cap the 2021 event.
Many of the top female golfers in the world again will convene at the golf club, owned by Dex Imaging founder Dan Doyle Jr. and his family, for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, the final full-field event on the LPGA Tour’s 2022 calendar on Nov. 7-13. But in 2023, the event will have a new name and sponsor, as tournament officials recently announced a rebrand to The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
The moniker points to a collaboration of the tour, the club and Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, a 10-time major winner who “will become tournament host for Tampa Bay’s signature LPGA Tour event, beginning in 2023,” according to event officials.
“It is an incredible honor to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour schedule at Pelican Golf Club, a world class facility, alongside my good friends at Gainbridge,” Sorenstam said. “Giving back to the game I love and mentoring the game’s next generation of players have always been at the forefront of everything we do. I’m excited to kick off this new partnership and elevate this tournament to new heights on the LPGA Tour.”
Sorenstam stepped away from the game in 2008 following a career that saw the sweet-swinging Swede become one of the most decorated athletes in the sport’s history. During her 15-year career, Sorenstam totaled more than 90 worldwide wins, including 72 on the LPGA Tour, and 10 major championships. Sorenstam won a record eight Rolex Player of the Year awards, was the first woman in 58 years to play on the PGA Tour, the only LPGA player to shoot a 59 and is still the tour’s all-time leading money winner with over $22 million in career earnings.
After she retired, Sorenstam created the Annika Foundation, which hosts global golf tournaments for 600 junior girls from 60 countries as well as a women’s college tournament featuring a dozen of the top Division I schools in the country.
The partnership with Gainbridge — an insurance agency which for the past three years has served as title sponsor for LPGA events in Boca Raton and Orlando.
“Having a global icon in Annika team up with Gainbridge and us to elevate our great championship is a win for women’s sports,” PGC owner Dan Doyle Jr. said in the release. “I’m incredibly excited for what the future holds for the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, and we look forward to further building our relationship with the LPGA Tour and the best players in the game.”
Said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan: “Teamwork and partnership are at the core of the LPGA’s mission. Annika, Gainbridge and Pelican Golf Club have all played important roles in the history of the LPGA. Together, these gamechangers will undoubtedly create a championship that is representative of the world-class talent of our players and will serve as a great example of the power of collective commitment and excellence. We look forward to this championship continuing to raise the bar and elevate the LPGA to new heights.”
The overall purse for the 2023 event will increase from its current $2 million, with full details to be announced during tournament week.
And while more money will certainly be welcomed by the players, the tournament’s new affiliation with Sorenstam could be just as important.
“This will be the only LPGA Tour event with a person as the sponsor,” said Jeremy Friedman, spokesman for tournament organizer Outlyr Events Services. “All the others have title sponsors. So, it’s huge for us.”
For more information on the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, including ticket packages, visit pelicanlpga.com.