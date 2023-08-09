BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, Sept. 8, a week later than usual due to Labor Day.
Speaker will be Bill Urban, a professor of economics and a former special advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon. His program, “America Under Siege,” will highlight Chinese land control of ports of call here in the U.S. and other important concerns with China.
Payment for the luncheon at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair, Florida, will serve as your reservation, and must be received by Sept. 1.
Make your $35 check payable to BWRC and mail to Treasurer Marilu Baker, 9347 89th Ave., Seminole, FL 33777. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated.