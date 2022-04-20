BELLEAIR — Rumble 2 proved to be the rare sequel that outshined the original, as the second edition of the Belleair Community Foundation’s classic car show drew more than twice as many entries as the first.
More than 70 cars in various makes, models, colors and sizes were featured at Hunter Memorial Park and the adjacent Mall area April 9 and the cool temperatures, cloudless skies and eclectic collection of autos made for a fantastic way to spend a spring morning.
“What a great show — great weather, great turnout,” Mayor Mike Wilkinson said, as he chatted at a high-top table with Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle and Tom duPont, owner of the duPont Registry. “It keeps expanding and it’s great to see. Even if you’re not a car fan this show will make you one.”
Indeed, the collection of vehicles was impressive for its variety — everything from hot rods to supercars, open air classics and elegant coaches were represented, with winners chosen in seven classes. Most of the vehicles were from local, private owners and have rarely been shown.
“This is a great community and a great chance for neighbors to get together and chat and to see some of these automobiles,” DuPont, who was serving as the chief judge for the event. “There are some great automobiles here.”
From Herbie the Love Bug to a highlighter-green Barracuda to bright red Ferraris, the show had a little bit of everything, and Rumble 2 organizer Mike Hugill was thrilled the BCF’s second car show was a success.
“I’m pleasantly surprised and delighted,” Hugill said. “We went from 35 cars last year to 71 this year. We added food and music and extended the show an hour, and the turnout has been fantastic. I saw so many couples and families with children and pets. Everyone did a fabulous job. It’s like they say, if you build it, they will come.”