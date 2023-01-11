BELLEAIR — For local residents, the start of the new year coincides with the start of work on the Indian Rocks Road capital project, a multiphased, multiyear project that began Jan. 9.
According to the town’s website, the state-funded project is scheduled to include a complete reconstruction of the roadway from Mehlenbacher Road to Belleview Boulevard and improvements to the stormwater system, plus a new multimodal sidewalk featuring a pedestrian walkway and a bike path.
Phase one of the three-phased project will run from Mehlenbacher Road to Poinsettia Road and was scheduled to break ground Jan. 9, with an estimated completion in early fall. Road closures are expected to begin Monday, Jan. 23; however, access to local traffic will be maintained, and there will be plenty of signage in place to direct through traffic to the appropriate detours, according to officials.
“They started today, and I understand it’s an inconvenience for residents, staff and visitors traveling in and out of town,” Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson said Jan. 9. “Big projects like this are always messy, especially for people living along the construction site because they’re most affected by it. But we have a great staff and police department keeping the residents informed who are very sensitive to make it as bearable as possible, because everyone is going to be affected by this.”
Wilkinson noted the project is necessary to bring one of the town’s main thoroughfares up to today’s standards and he hoped residents would be patient while the work is underway.
“It’s going to be nice when it’s done, it’s just getting through it,” he said, likening it to renovating a home. “We’re redoing our house and improving our town and our infrastructure and I’m glad it’s moving forward.”
Phase two of the Indian Rocks Road project is expected to encompass the section from Poinsettia Road to Carl Avenue, while the third phase will run from Carl to Belleview Boulevard. According to the town’s webpage dedicated to capital projects, the engineer of record is in the process of gathering survey and geological data in preparation for phase three, which will be completed before phase two. The new multimodal sidewalk will be located on the east side of the road for phase one, the site stated.
For more information on the Indian Rocks Road Capital Project, including detour maps, visit townofbelleair/capitalprojects.