BELLEAIR — It is 51 pages long and required the participation of commissioners, the town manager, the town’s management analyst, department heads, employee surveys, as well as meetings and phone interviews with community leaders, residents, and experts to produce.
It is the town of Belleair’s first strategic plan, a roadmap for identifying and solving issues the small town must solve — and the Town Commission approved it unanimously at its Feb. 16. regular meeting.
The strategic plan was unveiled through a virtual presentation with Angela Crist and Robyn Obdegard of the Florida Institute of Government at USF, who helped Belleair planners create the document. The strategic plan also provides a timeline for identifying, tackling, and resolving issues as well as measuring success.
After nearly a year of meetings and work with residents and other stakeholders, Town Manager J.P. Murphy and Management Analyst Cathy DeKarz and other of the plan’s authors outlined six main objectives:
• Fostering a connected, engaged, and accessible community
• Designing and preserving public spaces and facilities for all to enjoy
• Building and installing smarter systems for tomorrow, while maintaining what we have today
• Investing in a high-quality workforce to best manage finances, data, and services
• Maintaining mutually beneficial relations with neighboring towns and partners
• Providing people-first services that emphasize safety and efficiency, while building a sense of community.
Commissioner Tom Kurey, who told fellow commissioners in January 2018 that the city needed a plan to tackle “real-world issues like deteriorating infrastructure, water issues, and $9 million of debt, to name a few,” applauded the plan’s completion.
“It took a lot of work to get here,” Kurey said Feb. 16. “Let’s not let our strategic plan collect dust, but rather integrate it with what we focus on and how we do things going forward. This commission’s vision is for Belleair to be the best place to live on the west coast of Florida. Without a plan and a lot more hard work, that’s not possible.”
Commissioner Tom Shelly underscored the importance of employee feedback during the plan’s creation.
“I appreciate everyone’s involvement the community, our staff, Cathy DeKarz, USF — everyone did a terrific job and worked well together, and the employees’ portion of it is especially helpful,” Shelly said.
The first community forum regarding the strategic plan was in November 2018; more than 60 residents of Belleair and surrounding communities were asked to identify aspects of the town and life that should not change and to express their hopes for the future of the town. The strategic plan’s creators learned a lot more during subsequent public forums, telephone surveys, and roundtables.
For instance, not every citizen agrees with the plan’s contents, which include reexamining “the feasibility, the positives, and negatives about merging with Belleair Bluffs.” Approximately half the inhabitants interviewed said the town has had a string of burglaries, expressing concern about public safety. Meanwhile, respondents “placed a high premium” on retaining the Belleair Police Department.
Opinions also vary among residents as to infrastructure — which roads to resurface, whether street signs are easily readable, where lighting should be improved, and how parks and green space should be maintained. But a “large contingent” of those surveyed would like to see the town become more pedestrian- and bike-friendly.
The strategic plan is available on the town’s website at www.townofbelleair.com/stratplan.
City will review how it pays employees
Speaking of employee feedback, the Town Commission also agreed to takes steps to make salaries competitive with pay in other Florida towns of similar size.
The first step is for commissioners to imagine a “compensation philosophy” that reflects desired market position between Belleair and similar towns, Murphy said.
Question to answer include: Will the city use step pay, based on time on the job, for pay increases, or will pay raises be based on performance and other merit? How will workers be compensated for continuing education, new training and earning more professional accreditation?
According to Stefan Massol, director of Support Services, town of Belleair salaries are too low to attract new workers.
“This has presented challenges with recruitment where the advertised minimum is below other local employers,” he said. “In recent years, several vacancies have gone unfilled for extended periods of time and in some cases, required an offer to be made above the minimum rate.”
He and Murphy recommended retaining an open-range structure while ensuring that pay is high enough to effectively recruit and retain a talented workforce. They also recommended that “training and performance continue to be the main factors in pay progression for current employees.”
“Right now, we have a rigid compensation system when it comes to the benefits,” Murphy said. “My recommendation is … we attract good people and keep good people. I don’t like it when we lose really good employees to a neighboring jurisdiction for a dollar more an hour.”
The commission will adopt a final pay and compensation plan for the city after Evergreen Solutions recommends improvements, perhaps in the next few months.