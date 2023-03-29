BELLEAIR — Dozens of residents packed Town Hall on March 21 for the Belleair Town Commission’s regular monthly meeting, but they weren’t there to speak about an item on the agenda.
Most of the group that showed up was comprised of Belleair Country Club members and officials who wanted to express their opinions on a proposed “multimodal path” to be constructed adjacent to the club, a pedestrian walkway and bike path that is part of the multi-phased Indian Rocks Road Project.
According to several club representatives, the new pathway will encroach on recent improvements to the private golf course, a historic property at 1 Country Club Lane that abuts Indian Rocks Road. And though town officials said the design of the pathway was still under consideration and would not be finalized until later this summer, attendees demanded more input and information on the project ASAP.
“We were shocked and surprised when we recently learned the path was being located the west side of Indian Rocks Road,” said Jim Ostrowsky, president of the Belleair Country Club. “At no time during the permitting process were we made aware the multimodal would be added to the west side. We were led to believe a bike path would be on the east side.”
Ostrowsky said had they known, “We would’ve designed our course differently.”
During the 35-minute discussion, several speakers stepped to the podium, including Ed Shaughnessy, the club’s longtime general manager, who asked if the “residents want another Pinellas Trail through their neighborhood?”
Tom DuPont, a past club president, said residents should have been included in the discussions about the path’s design.
Belleair’s former deputy mayor, Karla Rettstatt, said the pathway was approved by the previous town manager when she was on the board, and she believes “the current design looks horrible and will destroy our aesthetic beauty forever.
“Where is it going and where is it connecting?” Rettstatt asked, adding that the pathway as planned would “snake back and forth” along Indian Rocks Road, “taking away greenspace and piling on concrete.”
One person spoke in favor of the multimodal path, which is being funded by a state grant, but another dubbed it a “sidewalk to nowhere,” while many asked for additional discussion on the topic.
After the public comments, Mayor Mike Wilkinson said he was in favor of having additional discussions about the multimodal path, a suggestion that received consensus from the commission.
“I met with (Town Manager Gay Lancaster) on Friday morning, and we discussed looking into the possibility of modifying the plan, and what that would look like,” he said while noting “we do have grant money from the state, and that grant money is dependent upon us using it for a multimodal path.”
During his monthly report at the end of the night, Town Attorney Jay Daigneault cautioned the commission about the potential consequences of altering the parameters of the state-funded project.
“The grant funds were committed based on certain representations made by the town, and those commitments included the enhancement of pedestrian and cycling safety,” Daigneault said.
He added that the commitment included installing a multimodal pathway extending the length of the project, which means it would stretch from Mehlenbacher Road to Bellview Boulevard.
Work on the first phase of the three-phased project began Jan. 23 and is scheduled to finish in the fall, according to the town’s website.
Daigneault said while “some deviation is normal and accepted,” he noted “there may be consequences” for not following the criteria, including not getting the money, paying back monies received or failing to secure future grants.
He said after reviewing the country club’s renovations, “the construction of the cart path on the 15th hole tee box is not consistent with the plans.”
The city attorney added: “It’s within the town’s right-of-way, and they were told it was in the town’s right-of-way. They were told to move it, and, in the plans, they did, but they constructed it within the right-of-way. So, I’ll be working with the town manager to get these things figured out.”
After the meeting, Wilkinson said he was glad they all agreed to review the situation.
“I asked Gay to research altering the multimodal path and will it affect the grant we’re getting from the state and any future grants,” the mayor said phone a few days after the meeting. “Jay needs to look into the grant structure regarding taking money from the state and changing things, because my understanding is we could lose access to grant funds for two years (for certain deviations).”
Wilkinson said he sympathized with the club members’ and residents’ concerns, while noting “the state is really encouraging safe pathways and giving grant money to make roads safer, and that money is not to be used for things like sanitation or other projects.”
A special session will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m. to discuss the multimodal pathway. A work session on the town’s water plant situation that had been scheduled for that date has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 2.