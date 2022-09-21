BELLEAIR — Town Manager Gay Lancaster updated the Town Commission on Sept. 6 regarding progress she’s made on the town’s water issues, namely the future of the aging water treatment plan and concerns about the drinking water.
She said the town is continuing to meet with Pinellas County officials, “and we have submitted all the information that they have requested.”
The town has three options when it comes to the facility: Convert it to reverse-osmosis, a process that could cost upward of $12 million; sell the facility to a third party, a national utility “retailer”; or negotiate with the county to hook into their water supply, with Belleair decommissioning the existing plant and becoming retail water customers of Pinellas County.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection flagged earlier this year after it discovered fluctuating levels of trihalomethanes, a chemical compound, in the town’s drinking water. Lancaster said the DEP is preparing to do some testing “to ameliorate the THMs in the water.”
If the testing goes well, the town will be able to move forward in discussions with the county, she said.
“I do anticipate that they are comfortable with what we are doing,” Lancaster said. “I believe that we’re doing the things that we need to do to move forward with that compliance.”
The town manager said she checks every day to make sure the town’s water is safe to drink and has repeatedly been assured that it is.
Residents might notice a slight change of taste or smell with the water from the testing, she said, “(but) it doesn’t change the safety of the water at all.”
Lancaster said the testing should begin at the end of September. Asked when she might bring recommendations to the commission ahead of their final decision, she said hopefully before the end of the year.
Budget and millage rate
The commission voted 5-0 to forward for a second hearing the town budget and millage rate for fiscal 2023.
The millage rate of 6.5 mills — 10% higher than the rollback rate of 5.8947 — will remain the same for next year.
The millage rate is used to calculate property taxes, with one mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The FY23 General Fund budget totals more than $8.2 million, while the five-year Capital Improvement Project, or CIP Fund, is roughly $6.9 million.
Expenditures for next year are set to include $2.7 million for the Indian Rocks Road Project, almost $2 million for the Carl Avenue work, and more than $550,000 for miscellaneous beautification and improvement projects.
The second hearing and final commission vote was slated for Sept 19.
Once-a-month is enough
Mayor Mike Wilkinson, noting the commission traditionally has met twice a month, said its recent single-meeting schedule has been working well and should continue.
“I think more towns are going to once-a-month meetings, and (Pinellas County) has gone to one-a-month meetings,” Wilkinson said. “It does provide staff with more time to plan and spend more time doing their daily tasks and projects, so I would be in favor of moving to once-a-month. And we could also in the future add special meetings if we need to.”
The once-a-month schedule originally was an accommodation for the interim town manager.
With no public or commission comments on the subject, Wilkinson announced the meeting schedule for the remainder of the year would be as: Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.