BELLEAIR — Thirty years from the day Belleair Police Officer Jeffery Warren Tackett was shot and killed in the line of duty, dozens of his family, friends and local officials convened to celebrate Tackett’s life.
The informal ceremony was held June 13 at a small park near Belleair Town Hall created in Tackett’s honor. It was organized by Police Chief Rick Doyle, with the blessing of Tackett’s widow, Alice Dalena, and his mother, Fredia.
Those attending included Belleair Commissioner Coleen Chaney, Town Manager Gay Lancaster, former commissioner Karla Rettstatt, Largo Police Chief Mike Loux, Tarpon Springs Police Chief Jeffrey Young, state Rep. Kim Berfield and Clearwater police family-support liaison Nancy Kachurik.
“It’s because of officers like Jeff that I became an officer myself,” Clearwater Police Chaplain Brian Hoxie said before leading a prayer in Tackett’s honor.
“Jeff gave up everything so that we might be able to sleep peacefully at night,” Hoxie said.
A representative from Sen. Rick Scott’s office read a letter that hailed Tackett’s service and commitment to the community.
“It’s so encouraging to see Officer Tackett’s legacy live on in the hearts of his colleagues, friends and family members,” the letter said. “It’s clear Officer Tackett’s leadership and compassion will be felt by many future generations of Floridians.”
Belleair Police Lt. Randall Chaney, who was working as a Largo PD K-9 handler when he said he was “sent to find” Tackett after the call came in, gave an emotional speech about how the death altered his perception of his profession.
“You know the saying it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt? Well, Jeff’s death hurt,” Chaney said.
Afterwards, he “began teaching young officers how to survive,” he said.
Chaney said throughout his law enforcement career, during which he has attained several high-level rankings, he’s “prioritized the welfare of our men and women working the streets.” He praised Alice Tackett for fighting to pass a law in her late husband’s name “that keeps officers safe all over our state.”
After pausing for a moment to compose himself, Chaney said, “as I stand here 30 years later, I never thought that I’d be wearing this badge and uniform, working for the Belleair Police Department, which was Jeff’s police department, and helping it thrive. I hope he would be proud.”
Tackett’s widow, Alice Dalena said: “Jeff left this world doing what he loved most — protecting the citizens of Belleair. He dedicated himself to serving and safeguarding the community he cherished, and unfortunately, he paid the ultimate price.”
Dalena, who lives in South Carolina, is remarried and works as a nurse practitioner. She thanked her new family and friends for their “unwavering love and support” and she offered her “heartfelt gratitude” to the Tackett family, including his mom, “for accepting and loving” her new family.
“This has meant the world to me, and I am eternally grateful,” she said.
In her closing remarks, Dalena thanked everyone for coming to the “beautiful park that serves as testament to the importance of those who served and sacrificed,” calling it “an appropriate venue to honor” Tackett’s memory.
“Today we will ensure Jeff’s memory shines brightly, guiding us as we strive for a safer world,” she said. “Let us cherish his memory, honor his sacrifice and work to support one another as we move forward.”
Following the speech, Dalena said, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years, but it warms my heart to see he will always be remembered here.”
After reiterating her appreciation for Tackett’s mother, Dalena also thanked Doyle for his continued support.
“Chief Doyle has always been very communicative,” she said.
For his part, Doyle said he “wants everyone to remember that Jeff will always be a part of the DNA of this police department and this town.”