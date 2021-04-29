BELLEAIR — Belleair residents who want to use pavers for driveways may be required to sign an agreement that requires them to pay damages and other expenses connected to injuries and other problems created by the landscaping.
The April 20 discussion surrounding pavers across sidewalks — which the town owns and maintains — began after resident Gail Carrol wrote the town requesting permission to replace the sidewalk in front of her home with concrete pavers. At least a dozen other residents have installed paver-driveways but keep the sidewalk running through the driveway apron. Some streets, such as Golf View Drive, don’t have sidewalks, so homeowners can install pavers to the street.
Carrol, who is finalizing renovations to her home, wrote the town on March 11 asking permission to replace an aging and cracked driveway with decorative concrete pavers.
“Is it possible that a continuous run of pavers across the sidewalk area and continuing to the apron would be more stable than stopping and starting at the sidewalk with pavers on either side?” Carrol wrote.
Other residents spoke for pavers at the commission meeting.
According to Town Manager JP Murphy, a 2-year-old town ordinance prevents homeowners from removing sidewalks and replacing them with pavers. Sidewalks, which are solid, easy to repair and more stable, prevent trips and falls. Water intrusion, tree roots, and other forces raise individual pavers, which creates trip hazards, he said. Cities around the nation rotate sidewalk repairs every month to keep risk and insurance rates low.
“The problem is Americans with Disability Act concerns, trip-and-falls … and continual maintenance nightmare for staff with pavers,” Murphy said at the April 20 regular Belleair Town Commission meeting. “This commission has said, ‘Let’s eliminate this hazard, to ensure sidewalks are concrete.’ We don’t want to create risk for people.”
The pavers also add to the cost of street improvements and underground utility work. According to Murphy, more than a dozen homes on Palmetto Drive had pavers for driveways, which increased the city’s cost for a street project by more than $44,000.
Some town commissioners, including Commissioner Coleen Chaney, are on the side of those who want to replace sidewalks in their driveways with pavers. She urged homeowner responsibility, however.
“I don’t like taking the option away from homeowners,” Chaney said. “I think pavers are beautiful. I would like to see if we can strengthen the indemnification agreement.”
Mayor Mike Wilkinson urged Murphy to write a final agreement that would require residents using pavers to assume responsibility for paver removal and other liabilities. The town’s Planning and Zoning Board will fine-tune the agreement and finalize language for the commission to approve sometime in June, Murphy said.
“If you’re going to reconsider allowing pavers, you’ll have to further strengthen the ability of the town to contract with the homeowner to make sure all the liability concerns (for the town) are waived,” Murphy said.
Indian Rocks Road improvements on way
Meanwhile, the commission approved payment of $170,868 to RS&H Inc. for engineering for the improvement of the road surface, signage, utility relocation and other work along Indian Rocks Road in Belleair.
“We will have a larger pedestrian, multimodal path on the east side of Indian Rocks Road,” Murphy said. That will let golf carts, bicyclists, and pedestrians use the path to get to the parks, Town Hall, the ball fields and other destinations. “We now have a safe way for folks to get to both golf courses on sidewalks” Murphy said.