BELLEAIR — The Town Commission recently agreed to lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on all roads save for certain sections of town, including inside the Residential Planned Development district and, for now, Indian Rocks Road.
The ordinance unanimously passed on first reading Jan. 17, pleasing many residents and officials who had long been calling for a reduction of the 30 mph speed limit in town.
“Thank you,” resident Melissa Hoglund said. “I appreciate the work you guys went through to do the studies and to see this come to fruition.”
According to the ordinance, Florida state statutes “permit a municipality to set a maximum speed limit of 20 or 25 miles per hour on local streets in residence districts provided that an investigation determines that such a speed limit is reasonable.”
After officials including Town Manager Gay Lancaster and Town Attorney Jay Daigneault, led the conducting of traffic studies, data analysis and research on the issue, they determined “that lowering the speed limits in the Town would result in a quantifiable safety benefit.”
The speed limit on streets inside the Residential Planned Development district, which encompasses a large section of town, as well as Cypress Avenue, a narrow street that connects Mehlenbacher and Poinsettia roads, will remain at 20 miles per hour. Indian Rocks Road’s speed limit will remain at 30 miles per hour for now due to “ambiguity” in who has the authority to govern it, the town, or the county.
“We’re waiting to clarify who has the authority,” Daigneault said
Prior to voting on the item, Commissioner Coleen Chaney asked about potential “collateral expenses” and a possible “increase in calls for service” for the police department because of the change.
Lancaster responded by stating they would have to install a few new signs, while Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle said he “likely would expect” to see an increase in patrols, noting they typically include a 30-day educational period of issuing warnings to motorists before citing any violators.
“I want to say thank you,” Commissioner Tom Shelly said to Lancaster and Daigneault, while making a motion to approve the item. “We’ve been trying to reduce the speed limit here for 10 years.”
The item quickly passed by a 5-0 vote.
After the meeting, Mayor Mike Wilkinson explained the reason behind lowering the speed limit in town.
“The residents have wanted this, and I think it’s because we’re a residential town, meaning we hardly have any commercial districts here at all. We’re mostly residential,” Wilkinson said. “So, when you have people cutting through town, or trying to get from one side of town to another, they’re cutting through neighborhoods with houses and kids and dogs, people biking and walking and jogging. So, hopefully it will remind people that all of these streets are lined with homes, and it will force them to drive slower.”
The commission is scheduled to hold the second and final reading of the item during its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.