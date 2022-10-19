BELLEAIR BEACH — In an unexpected action, the city council made a quick decision on their choice for city manager on a night when the topic was not even on the agenda.
He is a familiar face — Kyle Riefler, interim city manager since May and previously the city’s public works director for the past four years, who was unanimously picked by the council members at their Oct. 10 meeting.
Riefler had been among the top four candidates who were interviewed for the position in July, but dropped off the list when it was cut to two finalists. When one of the finalists withdrew, the sole candidate was Ken Griffin, a professional engineer with extensive experience in government service.
A yes-or-no vote in late July favoring Griffin as the city’s choice for the job was a close one, a 4-to-3 split decision by the council. However, contract negotiations with Griffin broke down over his insistence on including insurance coverage for his wife in his benefit package. City officials opposed granting that benefit, since Belleair Beach does not offer spousal insurance coverage to its existing employees. Griffin withdrew his candidacy for the position.
The council had decided to take a pause before deciding how to start again with the city manager selection process.
So it was a surprise when, at the Oct. 10 meeting, council member Jody Shirley asked to add the “city manager search” topic to the agenda, which later led to a short discussion and a motion by council member Mike Zabel for the city to move forward with approving a contract with Riefler.
What could have been another months-long search process was instead a super-quick decision by the council to select the interim city manager for the full-time job.
Council members were united in their support for Riefler.
Council member Frank Bankard, who proposed choosing Riefler in March before the search even began, said Riefler’s performance has been “nearly flawless” after being named interim manager. He’s been doing three jobs, he’s dedicated, is a hard worker, and is the best candidate for this city, said Bankard.
“Let’s stop this (search) process,” Bankard said.
“I totally agree,” said council member Leslie Notaro. “I think we need to change our search to finding a public works director.”
Council member Lloyd Roberts said he now feels that Riefler is the best candidate, after working closely with him on several projects. “I’ve seen his expertise and knowledge of the city, and how he deals with things,” Roberts said, adding he is confident Riefler will continue to grow and improve in the job.
Council mfember Glenn Gunn said he was also on board with Riefler. “Kyle (Riefler) can do the job. When it comes to motivation and dedication, we aren’t going to find better,” Gunn said. “We can buy or outsource the expertise he might fall short on.”
Responding to a comment from Gunn about the risks of “serving at the pleasure of the council,” Riefler said when he first applied for the city manager position, “it was a responsibility and risk that I accepted.” He said during his time as interim manager there has been a lot of work to do, but he has been constantly focused on adjusting and improving himself. “It’s what I wanted,” Riefler said.
Mayor Dave Gattis said he has become more and more impressed with Riefler the more he works with him. “You’ve stepped up to the plate” to get things done, Gattis said, adding, “You keep pleasantly surprising me.”
In making the motion that the city draft a contract and begin negotiations with Riefler, Zabel said, “With everything I’ve seen so far, he’s got what it takes, and with our support, he can succeed.”
During public comment, John Handzuk said, “Let’s vote. Let’s get a contract. That’s our man.”
Motorboats prohibited within buoys
The council unanimously passed an ordinance on first reading that says motorboats will not be allowed within the buoys along the Gulf of Mexico shore. Manually powered vessels, including paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and the like are permitted, but a boat powered by a combustible engine is not. Also not allowed are wind powered kitesurfing boards and sailboats.
The main purpose of the ordinance is to protect swimmers in the shallow waters of the gulf. City Attorney Randy Mora said the law “balances the needs of the recreating public with the beachgoing bathers.”
Zabel said “this protects everyone.”
It differs from past practice in Belleair Beach, which has allowed motorboats to come into the swim zone at low speed. The code needed to be changed to comply with guidelines from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The new law will take effect next month, assuming its likely approval on second reading at the November 7 council meeting.
Shirley picked as vice mayor
With Gunn’s decision to step down from his role as vice mayor, the council needed to select another member to serve in that position. The three council members who expressed an interest were Notaro, Shirley and Zabel.
Gunn, who served as vice mayor for four years, gave a strong endorsement of Jody Shirley as his replacement. “Long term resident, tremendous business acumen, assertiveness, taking a leadership role … But most of all, this person always, always votes their mind on what’s best for the residents and what’s best for the city of Belleair Beach, personal agendas aside. That person is Jody Shirley, and that’s the person I nominate.”
The vote was 4 for Shirley, 2 for Notaro, and 1 for Zabel.
In her remarks, Shirley stressed the importance keeping the infrastructure project at the top of the city’s priority list.