BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The city commission unanimously approved a pair of agenda items related to waste and debris collection at its May 15 meeting, including an annual 4% increase per the city’s Waste Management contract and an interlocal agreement with Pinellas County for hurricane debris-related services.
According to City Administrator Debra Sullivan, the Waste Management contract calls for an annual renewal of four percent, “so that’s 80 cents per month increase you’ll see on bills starting June 1.” When asked if the increase included commercial contracts, Sullivan said yes, while noting city staff negotiated to keep the increase at 4 percent after the company requested a 5.1% bump.
Regarding the interlocal agreement, City Clerk Alexis Silcox explained the county did a request for proposals for debris collection and removal contractors and debris monitoring services contractors “to be in line with FEMA’s rules.” She said she was seeking approval of the interlocal agreement “to contract with the county so I can use their contractors they’ve procured for our city.”
Mayor Chris Arbutine asked for clarification that their contract must go through the county, and Silcox replied yes, because “they’ve established the fee structures, the criteria so that we didn’t have to go and do an RFP ourselves.” The item was quickly approved, 5-0.
In other new business items, Sullivan and Silcox said they received confirmation of the city’s submittal to the Community Rating System, a voluntary incentive program that encourages communities to establish a floodplain management program. According to Sullivan, the city remains at Class 7 ranking, “which results in a 15 percent discount on flood insurance premiums for residents in the special flood hazard area and a five percent discount on flood insurance premiums for those who are not.” She added that anyone who has flood insurance “gets a five percent discount because we do this CRS program.”
Meetings may be recorded
For months several Belleair Bluffs residents have called for more accurate representation or a video presentation of the monthly commission and other official meetings.
During a meeting in February, longtime resident Darlene Kavanaugh again voiced her frustrations with the lack of audio, video, or detailed minutes of the meetings. On May 15, her mother pleaded with the board to televise the proceedings for those who aren’t able to make it to the meetings. She chided the commission with a semi-serious suggestion to ask some kids outside in the playground how to stream the meetings through Zoom.
While the line brought a chuckle from the audience, City Administrator Debra Sullivan during her report said they are taking the issue seriously.
“We’re working with a new website design, and we’ve narrowed it down to two companies, and we’re also looked into video services taping the meetings,” Sullivan said. “It’s not just (about) Zooming, it all has to be public record. So, it’s not just setting up a camera. But we did hear you and we are diligently working on getting that done.”
Water issue
Sullivan also mentioned the town of Belleair’s decision to purchase its drinking water from Pinellas County, noting they are about six to nine months away from making the switch from its own plant. The move would affect 58 residential properties and one commercial property in Belleair Bluffs.
“There will be a rate increase, we’re just not sure what that is yet,” she said. “As soon as we get the information, we’ll get it out to our residents.”
In other news
• The board approved a pair of proclamations recognizing Older Americans Month and National Public Works Week, with Schmader acknowledged for his hard work and dedication.
• Mayor Chris Arbutine announced City Clerk Alexis Silcox as a 2023 Home Rule Award recipient, calling the six-year employee a “local legend” who helps the city with grant money and getting money back for storms and other issues. “I just can’t say enough about all the people that work here,” Arbutine said, calling it a “family atmosphere where everybody genuinely cares.”
• During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Joe Lane reminded the commission about the boats anchored off the Bluffs, and Sullivan said she’s been working on the issue. The city is waiting for county officials to finalize an ordinance that would determine boundary limits. “We are currently in talks with Pinellas County to establish these areas,” she said, noting they are “stuck on enforcement issues” because boat owners can move their vessels to avoid fines.
“The boats are legal where they are and being monitored on a daily basis,” she said. “We’re definitely not ignoring it, we just don’t have enough information yet to bring to the commission.”
• Arbutine noted plans have been submitted that could potentially lead to a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-thru coming to the corner of Indian Rocks Road and West Bay Drive. He said the process is “going through the normal pipelines” while acknowledging neighbors have said they are “all in opposition to this.”
Sullivan noted the city has no say what company goes in there as long as it meets the established zoning and other criteria. The mayor said he understood, but felt he had an obligation to inform the residents of what could be a hot-button topic to avoid “subterfuge” as happened in the past. “We have to be fair, and we have to be unbiased, which we always are,” Arbutine said. “We did mention when the plans did come across our table we would tell them, and we have.”