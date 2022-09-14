BELLEAIR — Since being appointed Belleair’s interim town manager in late May, Gay Lancaster has received wide praise and support from the community for her work in town.
Over the three-plus months she’s been on the job, residents, staff and elected officials have lauded her progress on critical water issues and fixing a fractured culture in Town Hall.
So when it came time to address Lancaster’s contract situation — she initially agreed to $10,000 a month for four months — her reappointment seemed a forgone conclusion.
Not so. When it came time to vote on the item Sept. 6, the decision was not unanimous, as the board ultimately voted 4-1 to extend Lancaster’s deal another eight months and remove the interim tag from her title.
Commissioner Coleen Chaney voted no.
“I believe that process is absolutely as important as the result,” Chaney said. “We’ve been light on process for a long time in this town, and Gay is a big part of the reason why that’s no longer the case.”
She noted that when the commission hired Lancaster, it was to be for a four-month period, after which the town would reopen the candidate-interview process.
“I hope after we go out to process (Gay) would apply like any other candidate,” Chaney said. “Our town is better because she’s leading it right now. But I’m also a believer in optics and a believer in trust, and I think we’ve had a lot of issues of trust with the residents.”
But Commissioner Thomas Nessler said he’s been so impressed with Lancaster’s work he is ready to hand her the reins for as long as she wants.
“Since Gay came on, she’s streamlined everything, procedurally and aesthetically,” Nessler said. “(She) has made a world of difference, and I think we owe it to the employees of the town not to switch things up.”
Nessler then said he’d like to call a vote to give Lancaster the job for “as long as you want to do it” and to remove the interim tag, but Chaney said she was against an indefinite extension as well as the removal of the interim tag.
“I’m not comfortable with anything more than eight months because it becomes something else entirely at a year and a day,” she said, adding she “would prefer to keep the interim label.”
The other four lawmakers agreed to extend Lancaster for eight months, and they were united in their opinion to remove interim from her title to give Lancaster more clout at the negotiating table.
“I move we extend her contract eight months and make her title town manager,” Shelly said in a motion seconded by Nessler.
When Chaney asked if they could “bifurcate the motion and consider each one on its own merits,” Wilkinson said the first motion needed to be voted on.
Lancaster was asked if she wanted to remain on board and if she would accept an eight-month extension, with the interim tag removed, and she replied ‘yes’ to both questions.
When Chaney asked her how long she thought it would take to make progress with the important issues, Lancaster said: “I wish I had a precise answer for you. … I’m finding staff is now sharing things they’d like to see, and they’re telling me things that give me pause. So, I’d like to give you a number. I’m not going to be here forever, but I am looking to finish the task. And I feel like I’m making a difference, and I think they do, too.”
After the meeting, Wilkinson stressed that the commission would undertake a formal hiring process before naming a longer-term successor to her predecessor, JP Murphy, who resigned in April. But he said Lancaster is the right person for the job for now.
“I think it’s important we keep her on, because by all accounts she’s doing a wonderful job on all fronts, with the residents, the staff and the county,” Wilkinson said. “We have momentum, and we’re making great progress. So I think it was important to re-sign her and remove the interim title.”
Wilkinson added that he wants Lancaster to be part of the hiring process for the next town manager to ensure a smooth transition.
“But if we remove her now, I think we would go backwards, because we’re making so much progress, he said. “I think she loves the town and the staff and the residents, and she believes she can help fix things, and I believe she’s right.”