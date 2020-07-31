President Trump to visit Belleair this afternoon

BELLEAIR — President Donald Trump will be making a stop in Belleair this afternoon to participate in a COVID-19 response and storm preparedness roundtable and will deliver remarks at a fundraiser at the Pelican Golf Club.
Largo police have announced that it will be closing all of East Bay and West Bay Drive today from approximately 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
According to Trump’s official schedule, he will arrive at Tampa International Airport at 3:30 p.m. to participate in a “Campaign Coalitions Event with Florida Sheriffs” at the airport.
He is expected to arrive at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair at 4:25 p.m., where he will take part in a “COVID-19 Response and Storm Preparedness roundtable.”
It will be followed by a fundraising event at 6 p.m., and he will be departing Tampa by 7:50 p.m.