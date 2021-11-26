BELLEAIR — After serving as Belleair’s town attorney for the past 15-plus years, David Ottinger stepped down last week, paving the way for Jay Daigneault’s firm to step into the role, effective immediately.
The transition took place at the start of the Nov. 16 Town Commission meeting, where Ottinger received a few gifts and parting words from several officials while offering his thoughts on his Belleair career.
“It’s been my honor to represent the town and work with the commission and staff including the police chief and his officers,” Ottinger said. “Things have changed a lot in the last 16 years, but it’s been a pleasure.”
Town Manager J.P. Murphy then read a resolution in Ottinger’s honor, which stated in part “Mr. Ottinger was instrumental in land development projects of historical significance including the protection and redevelopment of the historic Belleview Inn and the creation of a perpetual conservation easement upon the Pelican Golf Course.” The resolution went on to state, “Mr. Ottinger provided his knowledge, insight, vision and legal guidance in hundreds of matters concerning the town and … the Town of Belleair is thankful to Mr. Ottinger for his service in drafting a host of ordinances and resolutions which positively impacted the lives of Belleair residents every day.”
After Murphy finished, Ottinger received kudos from Mayor Mike Wilkinson, Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey and commissioners Tom Shelly, Coleen Chaney and Thomas Nessler, and with an armful of gifts, including a bottle of wine, an etched crystal decanter and a framed copy of the resolution. Ottinger left his Town Hall desk for the final time before Daigneault took over.
Daigneault, who lives in Belleair, interviewed with each commissioner individually over the past few weeks, and during that time it became clear his qualifications, including being managing partner of a firm entirely dedicated to representing municipalities and serving as the current president of the Florida Municipal Attorney Association, easily qualified him for the job.
“After reviewing the terms of the contract that was negotiated by both parties, I think it represents a reasonable deal for the town,” Murphy said. “Mr. Daigneault worked with us on some of our requests and modified some of the pricing.”
According to the terms of the three-year contract with Trask Daigneault L.L.P., the firm will be paid an annual retainer of $49,200, to be paid in 12 equal monthly installments of $4,100 per month “to perform all the services of Town Attorney,” including, but not limited to, attendance at all regularly scheduled meetings and workshops; preparation and review of ordinances and resolutions; drafting and review of contracts and agreements (excluding development agreements); and consultations and with the Town Commissioner, Town Manager, staff and employees, as directed.
After Commissioner Shelly made a motion to approve of Trask Daigneault L.L.P. for Town Attorney, the motion passed by a 5-0 vote, and Daigneault thanked the commissioners and staff for the opportunity.
“Thank you all very much,” he said. “I do appreciate it and I’m looking forward to working with all of you.”
Following the meeting, Mayor Wilkinson spoke about the transition from Ottinger to Daigneault via email.
“David Ottinger served the town very well for over 15 years,” Wilkinson wrote. “He navigated us through some difficult and complex issues. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and working with him and his firm, GreyRobinson. We sincerely appreciate the many years of excellent service he provided.”
Of the move to Trask Daigneault, Wilkinson said, “I am looking forward to working with Jay Daigneault and his firm. He comes to us with many years’ experience in representing small and mid-sized municipalities, and Trask Daigneault has an excellent reputation specializing in municipal law.”