BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Longtime commissioners Joe Barkley, first elected 2009, and Taylour Shimkus, a commissioner since 2010, have an opponent this year.
Resident Darlene Kavanagh, who regularly attends commission meetings and speaks on various topics, is hoping to be one of the top two vote-getters and win a commission seat, ousting either Barkley or Shimkus in the March 15 election.
The Bee asked Kavanagh why she decided to run for the commission, and Barkley and Shimkus their reasons for seeking reelection. All were asked what issues they want to address and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
Joe Barkley
Barkley said he wants to continue Belleair Bluffs’ successful operation as a well-run and well-managed city.
“I am proud to be a Belleair Bluffs commissioner,” Barkley said. “The mayor, my fellow commissioners and I are a diverse group who work well together.”
He added, “Our city is financially sound, city-owned properties are in good repair, and we have a long-term plan for road and system upgrades.” He said the fire and police contracts are “excellent.” He also praised the new children’s playground, funded by a gift and grants, as a model for this area.
Barkley said he is a consistent supporter of fiscal solvency and restraint, and a strong advocate of citywide beautification and upkeep of city assets.
In addition to serving as a city commissioner, Barkley served on the board of directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority from 2012 to 2020, where he was a strong advocate to acquire electric buses and replace diesels. Barkley currently serves on two state-level boards sponsored by the Florida League of Cities. “It is an honor to represent Belleair Bluffs on these regional and statewide boards,” he said.
Professionally, he was a corporate tax attorney when he moved to Belleair Bluffs in 2005. He and his wife bought an insurance agency in 2007 which they operated until retiring in 2018.
Taylour Shimkus
Shimkus, a 17-year resident of Belleair Bluffs, said she has always been immersed in community events and residents’ concerns.
“I have never been one to sit on the sidelines,” she said, “and I have an open-door policy for both the citizens and the business owners.”
Shimkus has served in all four departments of the city during her 12 years on the commission, most recently as public works commissioner, where she “designed and managed the makeover of the city playground and new adult exercise area at no cost to taxpayers.”
Two other important projects she oversaw were the flashing lights for the pedestrian crosswalk on Indian Rocks Road, and the Dolphin Drive road project that she said came in $70,000 under budget.
In other areas of responsibility, Shimkus said she started the lighted nighttime patrols by police, oversaw the planning and construction of the new fire station, and worked to reduce the city’s budget by $300,000.
Shimkus said her goal in the next commission term is to continue to improve the city streets and facilitate the drainage/flood control projects with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, neighboring cities and Pinellas County to maximize cooperation and limit costs.
“I hope voters see the positive changes that have come to make Belleair Bluffs a safer and more beautiful place to live,” she said.
Darlene Kavanagh
Kavanagh has been a Belleair Bluffs resident for 22 years and has lived in surrounding communities for 33 years. She raised her children in Belleair Bluffs, and served Pinellas County as a nurse for many years. She has volunteered for several organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Project PUP (Pets Uplifting People), the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Network on Disabilities.
“Being active in my local government is important to me,” Kavanagh said. She often speaks during public comment periods at meetings.
Kavanagh said that over the years, citizens have encouraged her to run for office and have asked her to speak on topics that are important to them.
“It is my belief that residents are the very heart of our city. I plan to ensure every resident has a voice in our community,” she said. Another goal is to encourage transparency between the city officials and residents.
Some issues Kavanagh wants to address are overall public safety, and the protection of homeowner property rights.
“My vision is to not only preserve the beauty of Belleair Bluffs, but to further enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Kavanagh said. “It is time for a fresh voice with new ideas.”