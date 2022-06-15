BELLEAIR BEACH — In a special meeting on June 1, the City Council approved a large drainage/flood control project for 12th and 13th streets costing over $700,000, despite previously putting the issue on hold for further research.
That action sparked passionate comments from opposing council members at the June 6 regular commission meeting.
“This council dropped the ball; we could potentially waste $250,000, conservatively, of our taxpayers’ dollars,” said council member Lloyd Roberts, a former official at the Southwest Florida Water Management District, now retired.
Roberts said the city needs to determine the condition of the existing concrete pipe before moving forward with replacing it. He was distressed that the council had agreed to do the research, but then reversed themselves at the June 1 special meeting by going ahead and approving the project as-is. He said his concern caused him to have trouble sleeping that night.
Council member Jody Shirley had a similar reaction to the situation, saying: “The fact that we voted on something that we didn’t do our due diligence on is really disgusting to me. It is just shameful that our council approved it.” She added, “I hope in the future we don’t act so quickly to move forward with something without taking a closer look at it.”
Vice Mayor Glenn Gunn said he was concerned that there was no objective analysis of the condition of the pipes before taking the vote.
The project is the latest phase of the citywide effort to alleviate flooding problems that have existed for years. The project calls for new underground piping, repaving of the streets and new curbing on 12th and 13th streets. At the regular council meeting in May, staff recommended accepting the low bid and moving ahead with the project even though it was $200,000 over budget.
But the council decided to put off any immediate action, instead taking it to a workshop for further discussion to make sure the new piping was actually needed. After the workshop, the council was headed in the direction of doing more research, which would include putting a video camera in the line to determine the condition of the 70-year-old pipes.
The idea of doing more research was dropped on June 1 at the special meeting when council members needed to make a decision on accepting or rejecting the low bid on the project. The bid was due to expire on June 4.
Opinion was sharply divided on whether to move forward with the project at a cost of $717,000, or do further research, which could result in significantly reducing the cost.
Council member Leslie Notaro favored accepting the bid, saying: “We’ve had the flooding for a long time, and we need to fix it. We’ve hired capable engineers to do it. We’ve got these bids from good engineering firms, and it’s not going to get any cheaper.”
Mayor Dave Gattis also advised moving ahead with the project.
“The residents on 12th and 13th have been waiting a long time, and, in my opinion, it’s time to move forward on this project,” he said. “I’m worried about ‘paralysis through analysis,’ where we never move on this project, and we have some very angry residents by the time we’re finished having these discussions.”
The opposing view from Roberts was that those residents would be even more upset if it turns out replacing the pipes does not actually fix the problem, and money was wasted on installing new pipes.
The vote was 4-2, with Gattis, Notaro, and council members Frank Bankard and Mike Zabel in favor of accepting the bid. Roberts and Gunn were opposed. Shirley was absent, but said later she was opposed.
At the conclusion of the June 1 meeting, Gattis instructed city staff to execute the contract with Kamminga & Roodvoets and move ahead with the project.
When asked for his recommendation on whether to accept the bid, City Manager Lynn Rives had advised moving ahead with the project, but added: “If you want to change the scope for the next street down the road, I would agree with that. But at this point, it was designed, we paid money for the design, and it was the recommendation of the stormwater study that was done several years ago (to do this).”