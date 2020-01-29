BELLEAIR — Town commissioners got their first look at how the LPGA tournament in May will affect the community. A rough draft of street closures and parking restrictions was presented to commissioners Jan. 21.
Town Manager J.P. Murphy, along with Police Chief Rick Doyle, presented a slide show outlining the various streets that would be affected in one way or another by the Pelican Women’s Golf Championship. Almost every street within walking distance of the Pelican Golf Club will either be closed, have parking restrictions or turned into a one-way street during the weeklong event.
Murphy was quick to point out that this rough draft was nowhere near the finished product.
“There is still a lot of work to be done,” he said. “I just want you (commissioners) to have a look at this and let us know if there is anything here that bothers you.”
Commissioner Karla Rettstatt wondered if all the small side streets should be designated no-parking.
Doyle said that all those side streets are likely already designated no-parking zones.
“Perhaps now is the time to accelerate our program of erecting proper signage,” he said.
The town is still trying to identify places where cars can park during the event. Doyle said one idea was to have cars parked out of town and the fans bused in, but that changed.
“We looked at having everybody park in Largo Central Park, but then we realized we might be losing an economic opportunity by doing that,” he said. “Assuming that Belleair Bluffs wants in on this, we realized that if we bus people in and out they will not be able to take advantage of the businesses and restaurants in the Bluffs. We would be taking them right past them. So now we are looking for places in town that can accommodate the cars.”
Ryan Dever, a representative of the Eiger Marketing Group, which is handing the tournament for the Ladies Professional Golf Association, said he is engaged in talks with Morton Plant Hospital to provide some parking. He noted that he was OK with the plans as outlined by Murphy at the meeting.
“If it works for the town, it works for us,” he said.
Murphy said he and Dever will continue to work on parking for the thousands of fans expected during the week. He said parking rules and regulations will have to be passed by ordinance before the event.
New truck donated
Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Belleair Community Foundation is donating a new truck to the Belleair Police Department.
The truck, a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, will be in service sometime in the next two months.
“This will be the second pickup truck for our fleet,” Doyle said. “It is invaluable in setting up special events, moving traffic cones and the like.”
The truck cost just over $37,000 but by the time it is outfitted with all the necessary paraphernalia to make it a police vehicle the cost could top out at $55,000.
Watch out for scams
Doyle once again warned residents about scammers trying to take their money. He said despite repeated warnings people are still being taken in.
“The latest involved a resident who nearly lost $8,500,” he said. “A man was contacted and told his best friend was in jail and was being held on $85,000 bond. He was told he should hand over 10% of that to free his friend.”
The man contacted the police who managed to stop him from handing over the money.
“I can’t believe the amount of money people give away,” said Doyle. “If something smells fishy, then call us,” he said.
In other news
• Murphy discussed an upgrade to the Town Hall auditorium audio and video equipment. The upgrade could involve installing 85-inch TV screens at one end of the auditorium and several 70-inch screens along the walls so audience members can see them.
The screens and audio upgrades would cost just over $89,000. Murphy said there are ways to cut back that cost and he urged the commissioners to have a look at the quote and get back to him with their thoughts.
• The commission unanimously approved changes to the Police Retirement System.
The changes are: For new officers, a reduction in pension benefits from 3.5% to 3%; a 2% increase in officer contributions from, 6% to 8%; and a change in normal retirement from 55 years old and 5 years of service to 55 years old and 10 years of service.
• The Belleair Community Foundation got the green light to go ahead with their Dogs and Donuts event in Doyle Park on Feb. 8. The BCF said it is an opportunity for dog lovers to bring their pets and mingle with like-minded residents while enjoying coffee and donuts. The event is scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m.