BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission has unanimously named Gay Lancaster as permanent town manager.
It took the action on July 18, when it met on the third Tuesday of the month for a final time before moving its monthly meetings to each second Tuesday.
The latter action, which also also came in a 5-0 vote, was required in order to accommodate an agreement with the Trask, Daigneault law firm for town attorney services.
The commission next will meet on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
The commission also passed an ordinance setting the hours of operation for public parks at 7 a.m. until dark and for Dimmit Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re following county ordinances, so any officer can enforce it,” Belleair Police Chief Rick Doyle explained before the item was approved, 5-0.
One issue that wasn’t on the agenda but received a lot of attention came when several residents used the Citizens Comments portion of the meeting to decry the sudden closure of an after-school rec program.
“Recently, the Hangout was cancelled,” said Holly Wayland, a parent of two. “As working people … it was very disappointing to hear.”
Her husband, Rob Wayland, said he “would just like some answers” why the program was cancelled.
“I’m assuming that there had to be some stuff going on behind the scenes to make such a big decision that affects some families in the community in a big way,” he said.
Replied Lancaster: “We were operating a program for 10 years that should have been licensed but has not been. The fact that it flew under the radar of the licensing board is just kind of a miracle.”
She cited the expense of licensing and other considerations as reasons for eliminating the program.
Bobby Yevich, who supervises the town’s recreation department, said “the vast majority of other cities in this county” don’t offer after-school programs.
Added Yevich: “The good news is if they have the means to get kids to the Rec (Center), they are all members of the Rec. So their kids can still come and be part of the Rec and be part of some of these (other) programs. Because I certainly never like to hear we disappoint residents. I always say we’re the fun department … and we’re always looking to meet parents’ needs, because kids are the heart of what the rec center does.”
Lancaster terms
The long and winding road that has been Lancaster’s 15-month journey from interim town manager candidate to being appointed to the position permanently has been filled with plenty of praise and also a dollop of conflict. The latest chapter was no different.
The commission unanimously agreed in June to forgo a search for a permanent replacement for JP Murphy, who resigned in April 2022, and to allow Lancaster to fill the role.
But there remained the question of salary.
“Does that mean we’re giving her a blank check? Is there a salary cap?” Commissioner Coleen Chaney asked after Mayor Mike Wilkinson noted approving the item would authorize him to negotiate a salary package for Lancaster.
The commission ultimately agreed to set a floor of $130,000 a year and a maximum of $155,000. Lancaster’s current contract is for $11,000 per month.