BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Amidst wagging tails, puppy barks and dog kisses, dozens of patrons and visitors to the Pet Supermarket in Belleair Bluffs recently were able to meet a variety of rescue dogs needing adoption from Compassion Kind Rescue.
The dogs are local strays, owner-surrenders or came from areas in Puerto Rico and Jamaica where they had no chance of survival.
Store manager Sarah Levitt is keen on helping dog and cat rescue organizations and the animals they save. Over the last few months, she has welcomed and showcased cats and kitties from Pinellas County Animal Services. A recent Saturday was a great opportunity to help promote local dogs in need of forever homes.
“We strive to be a great retail outlet for all kinds of animals,” Levitt said. “I’m especially fond of dogs as I have two of my own who are rescues. The dogs that Compassion Kind brought to us Saturday were so sweet and loving. We hope to do more events like this.”
To find out more about the rescues available for adoption at Compassion Kind, visit their web site: https://www.compassionkind.org/adopt