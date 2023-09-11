BELLEAIR BEACH – City Council member Mike Zabel has resigned, effective Aug. 28, citing the state’s new financial disclosure for local government officials.
Complaints over the new legislation also have circulated in many other towns across the county. In Seminole, council member Jim Olliver announced his intention to resign at the end of the year and Vice Mayor Roger Edelman decided not to run again in part because of the new rules. Both Seminole officials called the new rules invasive.
Zabel’s resignation letter said that preparation of the financial disclosure statement would require the costly involvement of his attorney and accountant to ensure accuracy.
“I have proudly and nobly served my nation along with county and city governments for over 39 years,” Zabel wrote in a resignation letter. “However, I am not going to provide additional details about my family’s financial condition to anyone that may sue me for any imagined harm, as has happened to others.”
A retired Navy captain, Zabel ran for a Belleair Beach council seat in 2022 when there was a big turnover in the makeup of the board. His term would have expired in March 2025.
Now, the question is, are more resignations coming? Mayor Dave Gattis said in July that he as many as four of the current council members might not run again.
“It looks like the path we’re going on right now, we’re not going to have either the amount or the quality of candidates we have had in the past,” Gattis said.
As a result, he questioned whether a smaller council might be in order. The plan is to place the smaller-council proposal on the ballot in March.
At the most recent council meeting on Sept. 6, Gattis talked about a lunch meeting with the Mayors’ Council of Pinellas County that day.
“(There was) a heated discussion about commission members resigning, as well as the quality of future members who could just walk in unopposed,” Gattis said. “I will continue to have this conversation whenever I can, but it may require a judge to undo this damaging law.”
Those interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy on city council caused by Zabel’s resignation will need to apply by Sept. 25. The form is available on the city’s website.
Trash vendor change
The city has been satisfied with their waste collection vendor of 20 years, Waste Management, but is now looking to make a change because of a sharp price increase.
With the current vendor’s contract expiring, the city put out a request for proposals and got responses from three vendors.
City Manager Kyle Riefler reported at the Sept. 6 council meeting that all three bids were higher than the current contract rate, but Waste Management was the highest of all, with a nearly 35% increase. Waste Connections was the lowest, with a price that was almost 9% over the current rate, while Waste Pro’s rate was up almost 19%.
Riefler did an analysis of the total bid packages from the vendors and convened an evaluation committee to review the data. The group consisted of the community services administrator and the head of the Citizens Advisory Committee, along with Riefler. The outcome of that meeting was a recommendation to proceed to contract negotiations with Waste Pro, the second-lowest bidder.
“We considered all the requirements of the RFP, and when I scored each proposal, the one that stood out to me the most was Waste Pro,” said Riefler. “It was not the lowest price, but that was just one consideration.”
Riefler said an important factor that separated Waste Pro from the lowest bidder, Waste Connections, was their transition plan, which was very well documented. Other factors were that Waste Pro is serving 61 of 67 counties, he said, and their overall presentation was superior.
The vote was 5-0 to enter into contract negotiations with Waste Pro. Council Member Lloyd Roberts was absent and one seat is vacant. The plan is to bring the proposed contract for a vote at the October council meeting.