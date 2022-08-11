BELLEAIR — Tickets went on sale last week for the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, scheduled for Nov. 7-13 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.
The third edition of the event, which debuted in 2020, will close out 2022 LPGA Tour season and features a $2 million purse that promises to attract many of the top female golfers in the world to the Donald Ross-designed course.
“We are proud of our growing partnership with the LPGA Tour in bringing the world’s best female golfers to Tampa Bay for The Pelican Women’s Championship,” said Dan Doyle Jr., Pelican Golf Club owner, in a press release. “We are committed to offering a best-in-class experience for players and fans alike, and it is an honor for us to host this great championship. We look forward to once again providing a platform for the game’s best players to showcase their talents to fans on-site and all over the world via television.”
Last year’s Pelican Championship, a playoff thriller that was won by Nelly Korda over Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and the 2020 tournament winner, Sei Young Kim, was the first to allow fans on the course after the event debuted during the height of the pandemic in the fall of 2020. To that point, tourney officials are excited to welcome more fans to the picturesque PGC grounds, which are nestled among the quiet neighborhoods of the small town that’s sandwiched between busy Largo and the Gulf beaches.
“The Pelican Women’s Championship’s first year with fans in attendance in 2021 was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on that momentum in Belleair and the greater Tampa Bay communities,” Marci Doyle, executive director of The Pelican Women’s Championship, said in the release.
“We look forward to celebrating another great championship in November.”
According to the release, there are three ticket options for fans: a daily grounds pass, which runs $25 for Wednesday’s pro-am, $35 for Thursday or Friday’s rounds, and $45 for Saturday or Sunday; a weekly Thursday-Sunday grounds pass for $125; or a Lightning Lounge pass that includes admission to a shared hospitality lounge on the tournament’s signature 12th hole. The Lightning Lounge features complimentary food and beverages, TVs, private bathrooms and parking, and tickets cost $225 a day Thursday through Sunday or $800 for the week (Thursday-Sunday).
Adjacent to the Lightning Lounge on the 12th hole, site of three holes-in-one that earned the golfers Lamborghinis, the Hero Outpost serves as the tournament’s tribute to America’s veterans, and this year, all active, reserve and retired military members will receive free admission to the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship. “We are honored to offer complimentary admission once again to all military who have kept our families and country safe,” Marci Doyle said in the release. Military members and a companion will be allowed access to the Hero Outpost, which features complimentary snacks and beverages.
While tournament organizers anticipate more fans in year three, they’re also hoping to enlist more than 700 volunteers to help fill a variety of roles during tournament week, according to Jeremy Friedman.
“Volunteers are the heartbeat of any pro golf tournament, from the PGA’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor to the Pelican Championship here in Belleair,” said Friedman, director of PR and marketing for Outlyr, the tourney’s event management company. “If there are no volunteers, there’s no tournament, so we’re hoping to attract many new and returning volunteers this year to make the tournament run as smoothly as possible.” The $65 volunteer package includes an official branded golf shirt, a hat or visor, two weekly grounds passes; a volunteer credential allowing for grounds access and complimentary parking all week; and meals provided on the scheduled days of volunteering, according to the press release.
With hundreds of golfers and their support teams, thousands of fans expected on the course and millions watching via the Golf Channel’s and NBC’s televised coverage, the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship is poised to place Belleair in the national spotlight in a few months, according to Mayor Mike Wilkinson.
“It’s great to have the event back because it showcases Belleair and the area and brings some of the best athletes in the world to town,” Wilkinson said. He praised the Doyle family and tournament organizers for “recognizing and showing their appreciation for area veterans, especially since the event falls on Veterans Day.”
For more information on the 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship, visit pelicanlpga.com. For volunteer information, visit pelicanlpga.com/volunteer.