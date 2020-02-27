Francesco Attesti, the classical pianist who plays Moscow, Salzburg, Warsaw, Sarajevo, Milan, and other cultural centers around the globe, is coming to the historic Belleview Inn.
The Belleair Rotary Club is sponsoring the concert to raise money for the Belleair Rotary Foundation.
According to John Funk, Realtor Emeritus with Beach to Bay Brokers LLC who, along with the club is sponsoring the pianist’s concert, the event will be held at the historic wooden hotel on Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
According to the pianist’s biography, Attesti began practicing the piano at the age of 6 and gave his first concert at 11.
In 1998, studying with maestro Luigi Tanganelli at the Luigi Cherubini Conservatory of Florence, Italy, Attesti earned the highest grades in piano bestowed by that institution. Soon thereafter, he attended master classes with Jacques Rouvier (1998), Hector Moreno (1999-2000) and Sergio Perticaroli at the Mozarteum Salzburg.
Attesti quickly established an international reputation after winning several prizes in international competition and receiving honorary citizenship in cities such as Diamante, Argentina, and Edinburgh, Scotland.
He regularly plays Philharmonia Hall of Saint Petersburg; Tchaikovsky Conservatory of Moscow; Mozarteum of Salzburg, Philharmonie Essen, International Piano Festival of Warsaw; Sarajevo Winter Festival; Cambridge University; Leicester University; Columbia University in New York; University of Denver in Colorado, and the Conservatory Giuseppe Verdi in Milan.
The event benefits the Rotary Foundation. Complementary tickets are valued at $50 each but donations may be offered in lieu of ticket money.
To reserve a seat, email Funk at john@weworkweekends.us.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 28, at the Highland YMCA, the Belleair Rotary Club will provide a buffet for 400 to 500 kids and family during the soccer playoffs. The buffet lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.