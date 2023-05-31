BELLEAIR — There’s been a lengthy process afoot — involving Town Attorney Jay Daigneault, Human Resources head Jessica Zamora and other town staff — to develop a Town Employee Personnel Policy Manual.
The result: a 90-page compilation of rules and procedures covering every aspect of town employment, from hours of work and compensation to personal conduct and employee complaint procedures.
During a May 16 Belleair Town Commission meeting, Town Manager Gay Lancaster presented the finished policy to the board for approval.
“This has been like the longest yard,” Lancaster said of the year-long rewrite of previous policy guidelines. “Rob Eschenfelder did a massive rewrite. And that’s why you don’t have a red-line version in your packet, because it’s a start-from-scratch, brand-new document, which brings us up to speed in terms of current law and is in synch with our ordinances.”
Said Zamora: “The personnel manual is a living document, so it’s not done in its totality yet. We’d like to propose that we do some more revisions on it, because there are few things I want to continue on.”
Those include compensation policy, tuition reimbursement and cable policy, she said.
“So, if we could, I’d like to revisit this every six months and continue to do so approximately every six months until it’s a fine-tuned document and then revisit it annually,” Zamora added.
Commissioner Coleen Chaney asked for the section on domestic violence-related leave of absences to include stalking. She also suggested stressing that it’s mandatory for employees to take a drug test after an on-duty accident with a town vehicle.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve all of the policy revisions. Commissioner Tom Shelly was absent.
Chaney named Home Rule Hero
Belleair Town Commissioner Coleen Chaney was recently awarded the Home Rule Hero Award by the Florida League of Cities “for her advocacy efforts and hard work during the 2023 Legislative Session,” according to a May 24 post on the town’s Facebook page.
According to the post, Chaney “worked throughout the session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the league’s legislative agenda.”
Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Lately, many local politicians have lamented the loss of several Home Rule protections related to important area issues.
Home Rule Hero Award recipients are “local government officials who consistently respond to the League’s request to reach out to members of the Legislature and help give a local perspective on the issue,” according to the post.