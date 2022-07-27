Belleair commission talks taxes, recycling, codes

BELLEAIR — Since the Belleair Town Commission adopted a temporary, once-a-month summer meeting schedule to allow Interim Town Manager Gay Lancaster time to acclimate to the job, the agendas have been filled with key topics like water and sanitation issues as well as run-of-the-mill housekeeping items.
The July 19 meeting featured items that fell into each category, as the board heard the first readings of the major code revisions being led by Town Attorney Jay Daigneault and held discussions about the upcoming budget sessions, including setting the maximum millage rate, as well as recycling.
Here’s a rundown of the discussions and decisions made by the commission during the July 19 meeting.
Millage rate
Assistant to the Town Manager Ashely Bernal provided an update on the ongoing budget talks and upcoming budget hearings and asked the commission to approve the maximum millage rate, which Bernal recommended maintaining at 6.5 mills.
“I feel confident that we can maintain the millage,” she said. “Inflation is very unpredictable right now, and the Finance Board also seconded this.”
The millage rate is used calculate local property taxes. Regarding the budget, Bernal said they are at a balanced budget, with a projected $8.2 million in the General Fund for FY 22-23, and she noted the town would hold a pair of public hearings on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 19., both at 6 p.m., to finalize the budget, with final changes to be discussed during the August meeting.
“When we come and present the budget in September, it’s finalized,” she said. “There’s no room for changes.”
The commission then voted to approve maintaining the maximum millage rate of 6.5 mills by a vote of 5-0.
Keep recycling?
That’s the big question facing Belleair officials and residents as the town prepares to decide whether to maintain its recycling program amid rising fees and operating costs throughout the beleaguered industry.
Management Analyst Katherine Bleakly gave a detailed analysis of the recycling industry in general and in Pinellas County.
She said the current challenge “is due to an entire shift in the U.S. market” following a 2019 policy change by China that ultimately led to the country “no longer accepting recyclable materials from the United States,” a decision that Bleakly said cost the U.S. several billion dollars.
She also cited poor infrastructure as a reason why recycling has been declining here, noting “we’re producing more plastics than can be used” and the country’s system simply “cannot keep up.”
She then presented four options for the town to consider moving forward: Maintain its current recycling partnership with the city of Clearwater, which includes an anticipated 4% increase in service fees annually; move to in-house recycling with the current fleet, which could cost $338,000 in salaries and fees; provide in-house recycling after purchasing an automated side-loader vehicle, a million-dollar investment; or pause the recycling program altogether.
In response to an audience question of how much residents pay for recycling, Bleakly said she’s not sure, because the amount is combined with other fees such as solid waste and refuse. But she said, “If we decide to add residential recycling, the costs would go up.”
Following Bleakly’s report, Lancaster broke it down in simple terms for the commission.
“There’s two things you need to decide: what are we going to do and what’s necessary,” she said.
Bleakly added that regardless of whether they go to in-house recycling, the town needs to add a side-loader to keep in line with modern standards or risk losing sanitation workers to injury or a desire to work in more favorable conditions.
“We need to know what this town values,” she said.
Code revisions
After he was hired to replace the retiring town attorney in November, Daigneault identified problems with the town’s Code of Ordinances, noting during a May meeting “your code is very much out of date, and it’s created some practical problems in trying to solve some of the simplest issues the town is facing by being out of date.”
The commission then directed Daigneault to oversee an overhaul of the code, which hadn’t seen major revisions in decades, a process he said would be slow and segmented to prevent a logjam of legal and technical items slowing down the meetings.
On July 19, the first readings of six code amendments or revisions came before the board. Each one passed 5-0 following brief descriptions by Daigneault, including ordinances dealing with the procurement process, a repeal of a cable communications contract that’s no longer in use, moving the Code Enforcement code from the Land Development code and into its own category, and others.
The board also unanimously approved a separate ordinance on second and final reading that called for the town’s Historic Preservation and Planning and Zoning boards to merge into one entity. Second readings for the other six ordinances are scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, Aug. 23.