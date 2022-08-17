BELLEAIR — Renovation work has started at Pinellas Park, a tree-lined triangle of greenspace at Osceola Road, Palmview Avenue and Pinellas Road.
It took two public workshops — one at Town Hall in November and another at the park on Aug. 3 — for town officials to gather all the public feedback necessary to come up with a final design plan for the work.
“They did resident input, a meeting and a survey and put (an initial) design plan together last year,” noted Bobby Yevich, Belleair’s director of Recreation and Community Engagement. “But it wasn’t satisfactory to residents. So, we decided to have another meeting at the park.”
Yevich said the latest gathering was led by interim Town Manager Gay Lancaster and was attended by almost two dozen residents. Public input led to a design featuring a concrete pathway and no trees being removed.
“We’re definitely not taking down any trees, and we’re going to add a pink trumpet, or a ‘specimen’ tree, at the south end of the park,” Yevich said.
Plans also include improving irrigation, adding three park benches and hiding utility boxes along Osceola Road.
“The residents said they loved the shade,” Yevich explained. “So, we laid out the pathway that connects all three points to maximize the shade as it goes around the park.”
Initial work, including trimming overhanging branches and lifting the tree canopy has already begun.
Yevich expects irrigation improvements to start within the next week or two. Then, workers will pour concrete for the path.
“After that, the work should go fairly quickly,” Yevich said.
When asked if they still plan to change the park’s confusing name, an idea widely supported since the November workshop, Yevich said “there is an intention to get feedback from the residents on the name change.”
He praised Public Relations Coordinator Amanda Oreskovich and other staff for helping to engage the community on the renovations project and said the matter of what to call the park will be discussed at an upcoming Town Commission meeting.
For more information on the Pinellas Park improvement project, visit townofbelleair.com/Pinellas-Park.