BELLEAIR — Three candidates are vying for two at-large Town Commission seats in the March 9 election. Commissioner Michael Wilkinson will become mayor; he ran unopposed to replace Mayor Gary Katica, who is retiring after more than 20 years in public service in the city.
One candidate will fill Wilkinson’s seat. The other winner will replace Deputy Mayor Karla Rettstatt, whose term is ending.
The town faces several major decisions as the new candidates vie for seats, such as whether to invest more than $10 million in a new reverse osmosis water supply system or link to Pinellas County’s water system. Belleair would have to disband its water department if the commission approves the county plan.
Second, city reliance on the Largo Fire Department could become stressed as Largo apartment complexes spring up along Clearwater-Largo Road.
Third, Belleair’s first strategic plan, which the Town Commission approved Feb. 16, means commissioners will use the document from now on to measure progress on myriad goals. Environmental protection, improving streets and roads, and maintaining city parks and recreation programs during COVID-19 are also issues the commission must tackle.
Tampa Bay Newspapers asked each candidate to outline their top goals if they join the five-seat panel that sets city policy and approves the budget, among other things. All three live in Belleair with their families.
Thomas Nessler
Nessler is a personal injury lawyer with Frederick W. Nessler & Associates in Largo. His father, Frederick W. Nessler, is the founding partner. They also have offices in Illinois, Colorado, and Texas. Thomas launched the Florida branch of the company, where he is managing partner, in 2017.
Nessler is on the Belleair Community Foundation board, which raises money for the city’s police department as well as city beautification projects.
Nessler believes his legal expertise will be a plus on the commission. He also counts himself among the other young professionals who are buying homes and starting families in Belleair. “I am a member of that group and can give insight to their need and expectations as residents,” he said.
Nessler said he loves Belleair’s “large town amenities and small-town touch.”
• “One of those amenities is the Belleair Police Department,” he said. “They have my support and I believe as a town it would be foolish to move to a sheriff-patrolled Belleair, or allocate funds away from Belleair Police Department.”
• Nessler said he has studied the question of Belleair’s future water supply — transitioning to a $12 million to $15 million reverse osmosis facility or switching to Pinellas County’s water and billing system — at length. “We live in an area that has 8 million gallons of fresh water dumped into the Gulf of Mexico every day. I look forward to speaking with other members of the commission and the advisory boards on the subject.”
• He added he would like to see a better relationship with surrounding neighbors, and Belleair Bluffs in particular. “Further, I would like us to keep building our relationship with Largo Fire Department.”
• Nessler would also like to continue the improvements to sidewalks, crossings and other streetscapes underway in Belleair. “We need to be fiscally responsible, but there are a lot of things we can polish up in Belleair,” he said. “I think there are some improvements we can make with sidewalks, parks, and street signs.
Coleen Chaney
Chaney, a victim advocate with the Largo Police Department, has 20 years in crisis-response work, policy development, and community-based collaboration. She serves on the board of directors of the Belleair Community Foundation, Family Enrichment Services of Pinellas County, and volunteers with the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin, the Florida Coalition of Victim Witness Services, and the Pinellas County Victims' Rights Coalition.
Chaney holds degrees from Eckerd College, Regis University in Denver, and qualifications from the University of Richmond’s Institute of Philanthropy.
She attended Leadership Pinellas in 2018.
“As a strategic planning and change management expert, I believe I would bring value to the implementation and evaluation phases of this process, as well as maintaining resident engagement,” Chaney said.
Here are the top goals and issues she listed:
• Determining the future of the water system
• Continued strategic infrastructure improvements
• Ensuring proper use of Belleair’s tax dollars
“I also support fully funding and maintaining our Belleair Police Department, and hope to build on our relationship with Largo Fire Department Station No. 43, with whom we contract our fire and medical services,” she says.
She vows to engage with residents and represent their concerns.
“I will fully support the Belleair Strategic Planning Initiative and will advocate to maintain focus on fiscal responsibility,” she said. “I am dedicated to increasing resident engagement as well as collaborating with local partners to keep the town of Belleair safe and create a vibrant future.”
Estelle DeMuesy
DeMuesy raised a few eyebrows in the spring when she suggested the Belleair Police Department fund mental health care and suicide prevention experts during COVID-19.
Other departments around the nation have adopted the idea to reduce the chance that police, encountering an emotionally disturbed person, will resort to force. However, the idea nationally has been paired with suggestions that some departments be defunded. DeMuesy’s suggestions led residents to accuse her of wanting to defund the Belleair Police Department.
She wants everyone to know her statement has been misrepresented.
“A rumor has been circulating accusing me of wanting to defund the Belleair Police,” DeMuesy said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
DeMuesy has been busy meeting voters in their homes, walking more than 30 miles of Belleair’s streets, knocking on doors and introducing herself to residents. “As a retired CEO, I know how important it is to listen to and encourage wide ranging discussion and opinions within our community,” she said.
Here are her chief goals:
• “As a small residential community, we have to balance conservative fiscal responsibility with a very long list of necessary infrastructure projects over the coming years. Finding creative ways to access funding that supplements tax revenues is very important.”
• Planning for the future involves intelligence and experience, she said. “I will use my corporate planning experience to benefit the town now and in the future.”
• Preserving the parks, waterways and other green spaces of Belleair. “They are the lifeblood of our neighborhood and are gathering places for children, friends and families.”