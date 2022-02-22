BELLEAIR — The Town Commission recently recognized March as American Red Cross Month, presenting a proclamation to representatives of the organization.
On Feb. 15, Mayor Mike Wilkinson presented Red Cross Regional CEO Eric Corliss and Ela Landegger, vice-chair of the Tampa chapter, with the proclamation, which stated in part, “March is American Red Cross month, a special time to honor the kindness of our neighbors who help families in need every day, in the town of Belleair, the state of Florida, across the United States and around the world. Their dedication touches millions of lives each year as they carry out the organization’s 141-year mission of preventing and alleviating suffering.”
The document went on to state that “here in the town of Belleair, local families have relied on the American Red Cross of Tampa Bay volunteers for comfort and hope while coping with local disasters such as home fires, tornadoes, tropical storms, and hurricanes … by addressing their urgent needs like food, lodging, and recovery support.” It also noted the organization’s work with the military and first responders, particularly during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
After reading the proclamation, Wilkinson presented it to Landegger and Corliss, who expressed their gratitude for the commission’s recognition.
“It’s a privilege to be here, again, and thank you for recognizing the Red Cross,” Corliss said. “Hurricane season is coming soon, and it’s important that we’re prepared every day. So, the recognition is important as we continue to prepare for all kinds of emergencies.”