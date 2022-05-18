Bluffs mixer
BELLEAIR BLUFFS – The Bluffs Business Association monthly after-hours mixer was hosted by Valley Bank, 2781 W. Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs. Chad Britts, FVP market manager, hosted the networking event. Justin Tramble, executive director of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper, was the featured community partner.
Belleair’s June events
BELLEAIR – The town of Belleair will host several events during the month of June.
June 1, 5-7 p.m. – Hurricane Symposium at Belleair Town Hall, 901 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
Key speakers will be Frederick W. Nessler & Associates, personal injury and property damage attorneys; Duke Energy; Belleair Police Department; Largo Fire Rescue; and Pinellas County Emergency Management.
June 2, 2-7 p.m. – OneBlood Blood Drive, Belleair Town Hall, 901 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
June 1-August 5 – Back-To-School Supply Drive.
School supply donations can be dropped off at Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road; at Town Hall, 901 Ponce De Leon Blvd.; or purchased at the Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/6ryXqFC.
For more information, call the Recreation Department at 727-518-3728
Ukraine clothing drive
BELLEAIR – Join Belleair Rotary Club at the Seaweed Restaurant, 2819 W. Bay Drive, Belleair Bluffs, on Wednesday, May 25, between 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a Help for Ukraine Clothing Drive.
Bring clothing items for men, women and children, as well as shoes, medical supplies and travel size toiletries. All collected items will be shipped to Europe to help the Ukraine people.
For additional information, call Sebastian Berdychowski at 727-265-6658.
