BELLEAIR — The holiday season is a special time in many communities, and that’s particularly true in a small town, where intimate public gatherings and personal interactions are highlights of special events.
In Belleair, the seasonal festivities start with the town’s annual Holiday Parade and Party, a family favorite scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m., and conclude with Santa delivering gifts to (preregistered) kids from a fire truck on the nights of Dec. 14-16. The events combine to make for a jolly final month of the year, according to Mayor Mike Wilkinson.
“It’s a great way for the whole town to come together where people can have a great time,” Wilkinson said recently. “It’s a magical time of year.”
Indeed, Wilkinson said he is set to play Santa for the 18th consecutive year Thursday, Dec. 15, and he cited the looks on the kids’ faces and the residents’ appreciation as the main reasons behind his near two-decade long run.
“I love it,” he said. “I love seeing the kids’ expressions and how they react to seeing not just Santa, but the fire truck and our ‘elves.’ It never gets old for me.”
Wilkinson said residents who want to schedule a home Santa delivery could begin registering on Nov. 30, and he noted there is still an opportunity to get a float in the holiday parade.
According to the town’s website, the parade will start on Ponce De Leon Boulevard near Belleair Avenue and travel west toward the Mall across from Town Hall before swinging around Hunter Park and back. Afterward, a party will be held at the Dimmit Community Center field, where attendees will find a sleighful of activities and amenities including cookie decorating, bounce houses, craft stations and photos with Santa.
For more information on these events, visit the town’s website at townofbelleair.com.