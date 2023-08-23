BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Bluffs City Commission met Aug. 14 for a public workshop featuring a full agenda that included a discussion about derelict boats off the bluffs.
The session began with a presentation by two members of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine and Environmental Lands Unit, a special operations division tasked with policing the county’s hundreds of miles of coastline as well as offshore.
“We have 15 people in the unit, 11 deputies, to cover about 520 miles of coastland in Pinellas County,” Sgt. Ron Blair, told the commission, which was seated in the back corner of the City Hall auditorium.
“We can get rid of or destroy derelict vessels after a certain number of days,” Blair said, noting a boat is considered derelict when it is “wrecked, junked or in substantially dismantled condition.”
After receiving a call from the city, it triggers an investigation that could lead to a 21-day process where the owner has the opportunity to fix the boat or select a hearing,” Blair explained.
“If they don’t fix it after 21 days we go to the county and tell them the boat is being put up for removal,” he said, noting that part is handled by a private contractor who does the removals on their own schedule.
In addition to derelict vessels there are also at-risk vessels and live-aboards, each with its own process for determining their condition and seaworthiness, he noted.
“So, if the boat has propulsion and it’s not a live-aboard, there’s not much you can do?” Mayor Chris Arbutine asked, and Sgt. Blair replied, “Right,” noting almost every vessel anchored out there now was designed to have propulsion, “and as long as it passes the test, it’s okay… As long as it’s not derelict they’re allowed to be there, and our deputies are checking the list all the time.”
Following the presentation, Arbutine asked for the officers’ feedback regarding a proposed ordinance they have been working on in conjunction with the county that would establish three anchor limitation areas.
“It’s going to be interesting. because this is a new situatio; we’ve never dealt with in Pinellas County,” Blair said of the proposed law, which would establish a clear anchor limitation area with a provision that would require vessels anchored within the restricted zone to be moved at least once every 45 days.
“Five years from now, we might love it,” Blair said. “But right now, there are going to be some issues.”
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said, “Our thinking is if you live out of state, you should not be allowed to park your boat here.” Blair agreed.
“Once it’s in play, we will 100% enforce it,” he said, adding the ordinance “may alleviate” some of the problems the city has had with derelict vessels, including several smashing into docks.
After the meeting, Harbour Club HOA president Joe Lane said he was worried about the effects the no-anchor zone on the West Bay Drive condo complex, whose dock has already been damaged by derelicts.
Other notes
Public Works Director Russ Schmader gave his monthly rundown of the city’s many ongoing roadway projects, noting the Marlin Drive and South Wind Drive project is “moving along” and the contractors are “almost ready to move on” to the next phase while bids are out for the Pine Tree Lane project, with an announcement expected soon.
“So, we’ll know who we’ll be using for the project,” Schmader said. He also said he was “super thrilled” to announce a new hire, adding some much-needed help to the busy department.
Also, City Administrator Debra Sullivan was asked once again during the public comments when the city would start livestreaming the commission meetings. Sullivan said after looking into it the cost was deemed too high to merit the investment.