BELLEAIR — The Belleair Town Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on Dec. 6, and the commissioners put a bow on the year by addressing several key items, including an ordinance banning smoking in public parks, a new legal services agreement with the city attorney and an update on the town’s ongoing water plant saga.
Here’s a look at the highlights from the meeting.
Smoking banned in town parks
After the state agreed this summer to allow local municipalities to ban smoking in public parks and beaches, several area communities have discussed the topic, though little action has been taken.
Belleair officials, however, recently agreed to ban smoking in the town’s many public parks, and the ordinance passed on the second and final reading by a vote of 4-0 (Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey was absent with an illness), though not without some reservations.
“How do you expect to enforce this?” former commissioner Karla Rettstatt asked when the item was addressed. “I’m a true believer in having rules. But they have to be rules that you can enforce.”
Town attorney contract
It’s been over a year since attorney Jay Daigneault of the municipal law firm Trask and Daigneault took over as Belleair’s town attorney. He said the period has been filled with long hours and an extensive and often intensive workload, from rewriting many of the town’s outdated codes to handling the transition from former Town Manager JP Murphy, who resigned suddenly in the spring, to his replacement, Gay Lancaster.
On Dec. 6, Daigneault, a Belleair resident, said the job has required “significantly more time and effort” than he initially envisioned, leading to a request to switch his firm’s contract from a monthly retainer to an hourly rate.
“I very much enjoy being the town attorney, especially in the community in which I live. It’s an honor and a privilege,” Daigneault said. “On the other hand, I work in a private enterprise, and I have partners, so the proposed arrangement alters the existing retainer agreement to an hourly one where the town will be charged based the hours expended as of January 1, 2023.”
According to the terms of the agreement, Daigneault’s firm “shall be compensated for all attorney services at a rate of $210 per hour for work performed by partners of the Firm and $190 per hour for work performed by associates.” It adds “travel time shall be charged at the applicable hourly rate” while noting paralegal services “shall be billed at the rate of $80.00 per hour.”
The contract also states, “The Town shall pay all costs incurred or advanced by the Firm in representing the Town,” including but not limited to court filing fees, deposition charges, photocopying and long-distance telephone charges and other out-of-pocket costs.
According to Daigneault, the new deal will result in a roughly twofold increase over the current agreement.
“It’s been a lot of work,” he said. “And I don’t anticipate that changing any time soon.”
When a resident asked if it would be more prudent to find a new attorney rather than agree to the deal, which could add $200,000 to the budget, Commissioner Thomas Nessler, who is an attorney, said the rate was fair, and resident Rick Feinberg, who is also an attorney, said “sometimes it costs a lot to go clean up things. There’s a price to that and … I think it’s money well spent.”
The item was ultimately passed by a vote of 4-0, with Mayor Mike Wilkinson stating, “we’re all cognizant of the budget impact of this.”
Water and infrastructure
• Lancaster updated the commission on the ongoing discussions with county officials concerning the future of the town’s aging water treatment plant.
According to the town manager, they are “getting to the point where numbers should be available, a full proposal is going to be ready in its initial draft from, and we are going to review that initial draft for understanding and also agreement as to the facts presented.” Lancaster added, “if all goes well … I’m hoping we will have something to bring forward to you for action in January, and I would like to request permission to schedule a work session to go over all the fine details of this proposal.”
Officials are looking at several options, including partnering with Pinellas County to provide drinking water for the town. When asked by Commissioner Coleen Chaney for an estimated timeframe, Lancaster said “it would be I think within 30 days” of the commission approving a proposal for any action to take place.
Lancaster also said staff has been working diligently to repair all the town’s streetlights.
“Troy Cornock has been hard at work trying to get our streetlights functioning properly,” she said of the town’s construction project supervisor. “Of the 460 streetlights, just 30 are not working presently. That’s a tremendous improvement from what it was. He’s been pulling out all the stops to get it done.”