Rivellini named to Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Dario Rivellini of Belleair has been named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University for the spring semester.
To earn a place on the Dean’s List, students must have a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
Clerk honored as Home Rule Hero
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Belleair Bluffs City Clerk Alexis A. Silcox has been honored by the Florida League of Cities as a Home Rule Hero for her advocacy work during the recently concluded session of the Florida Legislature.
She was cited for working “tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the home rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda, the FLC said in a press release.
Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference.