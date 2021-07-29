BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Property values in the city rose by 10.79 percent in the past year, County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty said in a presentation to the City Commission at its July 19 regular meeting. The increase is the highest of any municipality in the county, Twitty said.
“Belleair Bluffs set the high bar from a taxable value standpoint,” Twitty said.
He said the increase came during a period of increasing property values in the county, and was due mainly to the sale of several expensive waterfront homes on Bluff View Drive. Those homes had been homesteaded and enjoyed a cap on how much the taxable value could go up each year, but when the properties were sold the cap came off and the taxable value jumped higher.
A report from Twitty’s office said the city will receive $137,000 in added revenue next year due to the property value increase, if the millage rate is left unchanged. The commission later decided to do that, setting the tentative tax rate at the current 5.35 mills.
The sharp increase in property values throughout the county is being fueled by people moving in “from outside our market,” Twitty said, coupled with the short supply of homes for sale. The top three states, beyond Florida, where buyers are coming from are New York, Illinois and California.
Tentative millage rate unchanged
The commission voted, later in the meeting, to set the tentative millage rate for the upcoming budget year at 5.35 mills, the same as it has been for the last ten years. The vote was 4 to 1, with new Commissioner Steve McNally opposed. The rate is the county’s eighth-highest millage rate.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
McNally said leaving the rate the same was “a tax increase for the residents.” He wanted the commission to reduce the tax to the rollback rate, which would give the city the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
Mayor Chris Arbutine said he was for leaving the rate unchanged. “It may cost the residents a little bit more, but we will also be working toward getting the never-ending list of wants and needs done for the city,” Arbutine said. “The city always has things that need to be done, should have been done, or are waiting to be done” that can benefit from the additional funds, he said.
The Financial Advisory Committee had also recommended leaving the millage rate unchanged.
The final votes on the millage rate will take place in September, and the new rate will take effect in October when the fiscal year starts.
Outdoor market to start soon
City Administrator Debra Sullivan said the city’s planned outdoor market could start up as soon as September. The event will be held usually on the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunset Boulevard in front of City Hall.
Sullivan told the Bee the market will feature a wide variety of items for sale, including crafts, produce, plants, art and homemade items. Local businesswoman Karen Rodowicz is helping the city to set up and manage the market.
It is similar to the popular outdoor markets held in Clearwater, Dunedin, Madeira Beach and other communities, Sullivan said, adding that there will be about twenty vendors to start.
There have been all positives on the market’s opening, Sullivan said, from the vendors, nearby businesses, and residents.
“We had such a good response from the surrounding businesses,” she said. “They are very excited and looking forward to the exposure the city will get.”
Administrator, clerk get solid reviews
Sullivan and City Clerk Alexis Silcox received high scores on their annual performance evaluations. Out of a possible 5 rating, Sullivan got a 4.6 and Silcox scored a 4.7.
There is a procedure for determining the raise to be given based on the evaluation score, but Arbutine said he recommends both Sullivan and Silcox be given the same raise as all the other employees. The Financial Advisory Committee recommended a 3.5 percent raise for all employees.
Arbutine said the raises are “right where they need to be. Not too high or too low.”
“When you get good people, you need to keep good people, and you need to reward them for good performance,” the mayor said.
Commissioner Suzy Sofer also said she agreed with the Financial Advisory Committee’s recommendation of a 3.5 percent raise. She pointed out that the jobs of many city employees do not end at 5 p.m., and said she appreciated being able to often contact staff members after hours.
Commissioner Steve McNally was the lone dissenting vote. He said the increase was too high.
Board of Adjustment members needed
The city is looking for members to serve on the Board of Adjustment, Silcox said. Interested residents should check the city website at www.belleairbluffs.org or call City Hall at 727-584-2151.