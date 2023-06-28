BELLEAIR — The Town Commission voted unanimously to kill a recent agenda item seeking consultant services on hiring a new town manager — a move signaling its intent to retain Gay Lancaster in that position.
At a June 20 commissioners meeting, Mayor Mike Wilkinson expressed opposition to an item calling for a request for proposals for services to help recruit a permanent town manager.
“I just want to state that from my vantage point I think one of the reasons we changed town managers over a year ago was our culture,” Wilkinson said. “Since then, I’ve seen a huge improvement in culture with our employees, I’ve seen a huge improvement with our residents with communication and leadership. And I’m very happy with the way things are moving right now.”
Lancaster was appointed interim town manager after JP Murphy resigned in April 2022.
After Wilkinson spoke, Commissioner Tom Shelly said he also was in favor of keeping Lancaster as town manager for the long term.
“I have been incredibly impressed with the civility Ms. Lancaster has brought to leadership,” Commissioner Coleen Chaney said. “I think not only residents but the staff and the executive leadership in adjoining municipalities have enjoyed her professionalism. However, we did promise our residents that we would run a transparent process for a professional town manager. And I would hate for us to get in a position where we became too comfortable and too reliant on the status quo, and we have no succession plan in place.”
Wilkinson said he felt no formal vote on a deal to retain Lancaster should be made that evening, as Commissioner Thomas Nessler was absent.
But in his remarks prior to a 4-0 vote to kill the RFP agenda item, Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey added to the strong showing of support for Lancaster.
“I am just so impressed and thankful that Gay has taken this on,” Kurey said. “There is no hedging. We are doing this because we support you. Period.”
After the vote, the Belleair town manager said she was “speechless” but indicated she was pleased.
Wholesale water
Also at the meeting, a long-running saga over the town’s water supply was settled, as the commission unanimously approved a draft agreement to purchase water wholesale from Pinellas County.
According to Lancaster, the latest version of the agreement that was discussed last month contains “a few adjustments to incorporate changes” the commission requested.
Lancaster said she believes the deal “does provide the right structure for the town.”
During a work session in May, the commission agreed to enter into an agreement with the county for the provision of potable water, a move that would require a $150,000 investment for upgrading two existing interconnections with the county.
According to estimates, the switch would result in a roughly $15 monthly increase for customers who consume around 5,000 gallons per month, and a roughly $25 jump for those who consume 10,000-plus gallons monthly.
Lancaster said upon commission approval the plan would go before the Pinellas County Commission. As soon as that happens, “they will have the water flowing through the town at the earliest point in time.”
“I’m excited Gay and her team were able to do the work to get this done,” Wilkinson said. “Part of the reason we brought her on was her existing relationship with the county, and it played a big part in this.”