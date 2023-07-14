BELLEAIR — New solid waste carts have been delivered to all residents and will go into use Monday, July 17.
The old carts will be repurposed and used for yard waste. Staff have distributed informational packets including an informational flier, quick guide for service, reference magnet and yard waste sticker. Once the new tan carts are in use, the yard waste sticker should be placed on the old cart and used for yard waste.
Residents who do not want to keep their old cart may contact solidwaste@townofbelleair.net or leave it at the curb marked “Please discard.”
For special circumstances, residents may request a 64-gallon solid waste cart. Contact solidwaste@townofbelleair.net and include reasoning for the request.