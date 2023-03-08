Election Q&A: Three Belleair Bluffs candidates make bid for two open commission seats

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — Pinellas County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 14, as municipal elections are being held in several municipalities, including Belleair Bluffs, where three candidates are running for two open City Commission seats.
In addition to incumbent Suzy Sofer, political newcomers Jennifer Adele Hoffman and Karen Rafferty also qualified as candidates. Incumbent Steven McNally elected not to seek a second term, while Mayor Chris Arbutine was automatically appointed to another two-year term when no one qualified to oppose him.
In advance of the election, Tampa Bay Newspapers asked the candidates their thoughts on issues affecting the community. The responses have been copied verbatim with some editing for length and some information taken from their League of Women Voters profiles.
Suzy Sofer
Education: Bachelor of Science and minor in Business management at Louisiana State University.
Professional experience: owner of Cody’s Roadhouse restaurant in Belleair Bluffs jointly with her father for 15 years.
Public service: Served as vice mayor, commissioner and elected representative for more than 15 years.
Contact info: SuzyFL@AOL.com
Karen Rafferty
Education: Armstrong State University, Savannah, GA., Applied Mathematical Sciences; Savannah Technical College, Structural Engineering Technology.
Professional experience: Senior Director of Construction and Design, 35 years’ experience in commercial and retail development, construction, and design globally.
Public service: Currently serving on Belleair Bluffs Planning Board and the city’s Charter and Ordinance and Review Committee; active member of adult service sorority group Epsilon Sigma Alpha.
Contact info: krafferty4commissioner@gmail.com.
Jennifer Adele Hoffman
Education: BA Education
Professional experience: Educator, personal trainer, wellness coach
Public service: Lifelong volunteer in community outreaches serving veterans, at-risk youth, single mothers and senior citizens
Contact info: adeleforbelleairbluffs@gmail.com
Q: What is the main reason you decided to run for office?
Sofer: The reason I want to continue to serve the residents and business owners of Belleair Bluffs is because I feel every person involved in our city should have someone they can depend on to listen to them and bring any concerns or improvement ideas to the Commission.
Rafferty: While serving on the City Planning Board, I saw a need to have representation on the City Commission for condominium owners. Nearly two thirds of the city residents live in either condos or apartments, but none of the commissioners do. I will bring to the Commission insight into the issues and lifestyle shared by a majority of the city’s residents.
Hoffman: The last few years have made it clear that local government matters more than most of us realized. We often understand and expect the privileges of citizenship in America, but few of us consider the responsibilities of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. We have allowed government to become a political career, which has taken it away from the original intent. It is my goal to reclaim the government for the people. I want to show that each of us can make a difference regardless of our personal or professional backgrounds, if we are willing to sacrifice some of our time and talents to benefit the community in which we live.
Q: What do you believe are the biggest issues affecting the community today?
Sofer: Inflation and rising costs are affecting all of us and none of us know when we will see any financial relief. That is why Belleair Bluffs’ strong business community is so important. Our business owners pay a large portion of the taxes that the city receives which helps keep the residents’ tax base down.
Rafferty: As the city continues to repair and replace aging infrastructure, county and state contributions are diminishing as construction costs go up. Our hard-working city staff have been very diligent and creative in scheduling public works projects to take advantage of funds available from other agencies. The challenge that faces us over the next few years will be to complete necessary projects within the established budget and locate additional funding to replace what will no longer be available.
Hoffman: In general, our city is truly one of the best places to live! No place is perfect, however. Listening to the residents, I have discovered that many are concerned about the condition of some of the roads. I would work with our Public Works department to specifically address this issue. Residents have expressed a need for more transparency taxes, the city budget, and long-term planning. I would work with the finance & city planning committees to find solutions that work for all.
Q: Name a few things you would like to work on changing in town should you be elected?
Sofer: I have served of the Commission for the past 16 years and have worked to oppose the initial recommendation for a 10% utility tax rate assessed to residents and business owners. I pressed the Commission to cut the final rate in half. I continually make sure that the utility tax is used for improving our city’s roads. In those 16 years, I have built strong relations with other cities, our first responders, County leaders and State leaders. Belleair Bluffs may be a small community, but I make sure our voice is heard on all levels of government.
Rafferty: We are lucky to live in such a vibrant community. To find the combination of stunning natural beauty and the concentration and convenience of high-quality businesses and services is a rare occurrence. The one potential area for improvement is pedestrian safety to ensure residents safe access to nearby businesses. Construction is currently underway on a new traffic signal at Indian Rocks Road and West Bay. Once that is complete, I believe a thorough study of other possible enhancements along with a public education campaign and engagement by our sheriff’s deputies is in order.
Hoffman: I will work to ensure that each resident feels heard and responded to help resolve their city related issues. I also plan to encourage more residents to get involved in a way that is sustainable and mutually beneficial to their lives and our community.
Q: What part of your personal and/or professional background do you believe will help you as an elected official?
Sofer: I have been a resident of Belleair Bluffs for 25 years. As a college educated professional, I have been involved in various management and ownership roles in Cody’s Original Roadhouse which is also located in the Bluffs. I have experience leading businesses in manufacturing and economic development. All strong qualities that help me make informed decisions for our city.
Rafferty: As a board member of both the Belleair Bluffs Planning Board and the Charter and Ordinance Review Committee, I have a working knowledge of city processes and municipal codes. I have 35 years’ experience interacting with city governments across the country as a corporate representative. I have worked as a Facilities Engineer for Gulfstream Aerospace, as a general contractor, as a corporate construction manager for several restaurant and hotel companies including Chuck E. Cheese’s, Dunkin Donuts, Church’s Chicken, Popeye’s, Harvey Hotels and Intercontinental Hotels, and as a consultant for Hooter’s of America. As a Senior Director of Development Services and Global Director of Construction and Design, I have been responsible for department budgets, lead teams of engineers, architects and construction managers, and mentored and trained professionals in over 40 states and 12 countries.
Hoffman: As an educator, I have been involved in volunteer outreach events with people from a wide variety of backgrounds. Many skills gained from these roles have prepared me for this role as city commissioner, including bringing people together and inspiring them to participate in their community, as well as budgeting finances and schedules, and effectively communicating to make all involved feel heard.
Q: Any final message you would like to send the residents/voters of Belleair Bluffs?
Sofer: It has been both an honor and privilege to serve Belleair Bluffs. I have always been accessible to hear the concerns of the citizens and help them with problems and will always continue to do so. I will continue to be transparent in my work on behalf of our residents and business owners because Belleair Bluffs is a beautiful community with so much to offer to everyone.
Rafferty: I am committed to serving the residents of Belleair Bluffs with integrity and diligence. I am committed to preserving and enhancing the unique character and quality of life our city offers by considering the needs of all city residents, promoting our local businesses, and protecting the natural beauty of our unique location.
Hoffman: I have loved getting to know more of you as I have walked throughout our neighborhood. If you have not gotten a chance to meet me, I will be at the Belleair Coffee Co. March 10 and 12, and the first Friday of each month if I am elected. If you have any other questions or comments, you can reach me anytime at adeleforbelleairbluffs@gmail.com. I look forward to serving you!