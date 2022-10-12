BELLEAIR BLUFFS — A huge crowd showed up for an open house at Largo Fire Rescue Station 43 in Belleair Bluffs on Oct. 8 as dozens of kids and parents took advantage of the beautiful early fall weather and checked out the free, family friendly event.
The two-hour event featured games and activities, including kids climbing aboard the fire trucks, as well as face painting, cornhole and chalk drawing, plus food, drinks, giveaways and music by DJ Nick Potts.
According to city officials, Belleair Bluffs Mayor Chris Arbutine wanted to open the facility at 2765 Bayway Ave. behind City Hall to the public following years of COVID-induced confinement, and judging by the turnout, the idea was a successful one.
“I love this,” Largo resident Kayla Kendrick said as her 18-month-old son, Asher, stood on the bumper of an LFR engine. “It’s awesome, especially for kids who always grow up dreaming of being a fireman or a policeman or an astronaut. To be able to come here and climb up on the trucks, I think it’s a great idea.”
The event saw a steady crowd throughout, thanks in part to the monthly market outside City Hall and the moderate, 80-degree temperatures. Belleair Bluffs officials, including Arbutine and City Commissioner Suzy Sofer, as well as Belleair Mayor Mike Wilkinson and Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey, stopped in, and Sofer praised LFR Chief Chad Pittman for showing the station, a 5-year-old facility built with help from the Belleair, Belleair Bluffs and Largo governments as well as the county.
“This event is a great way to highlight this beautiful station for everyone to see,” Sofer said while pointing to a plaque that adorns the wall of the firehouse, which also serves as an emergency operations center. “This station was built with the combined efforts of several local municipalities and Pinellas County, and when you have four governments working together, that’s a huge accomplishment that I don’t think we’ll ever see again.”
Pittman said he “didn’t know what to expect” when it came to the open house’s turnout, but he admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the large gathering.
“The whole family aspect of it has been tremendous,” he said while crediting Summer Mahr, LFR’s public information specialist, with organizing the event. “But the location between us and the market, plus the weather, made for a fantastic turnout. It’s been great.”